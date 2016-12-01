The Pink Panther
‘I Loved Her in the Movies’
RobertWagner loved his work—how couldn’t he? According to his memoir of moviegoingand moviemaking, I Loved Her in the Movies , he practically lived in movietheaters as a boy before he commenced a career that included roles i.. more
Dec 1, 2016 8:42 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
The Mancini Sound
<p> Henry Mancini is the one name instantly recognized by the general public among all those who wrote the music that sets the mood for most films. As John Caps writes in his biography, <em>Henry Mancini: Reinventing Film Music </em>(University o.. more
Apr 17, 2012 2:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Pat McCurdy
Logging about two dozen shows a month as a staple of pretty much every southeastern Wisconsin outdoor festival lineup and clubs throughout the Midwest, Pat McCurdy is one of Milwaukee’s most prolific performers. Riffing on the more
Dec 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Clarence Darrow
From his influential speech during the Leopold and Loeb murder trial to his famous role in the Scopes Trial, Clarence Darrow is a courtroom legend, and a ripe subject for David Rintels’ one-person drama Clarence Darrow. Local actor David Fe... more
Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Little Laughter
Since Steve Martin is one of the smartest men in show business, he must have been hard up Pink Panther ,Film more
Feb 9, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews