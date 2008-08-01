RSS
Pink Razors
More Ska at Turner Hall Ballroom
The Turner Hall Ballroom has largely lived up to its promise to bring more live music to town—specifically more all-ages live music—so its with no ill will that I (once again) lightly ridicule the organization’s management for the surprising amoun.. more
Aug 1, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Danger Mouse's Metacritic Handicap
Jul 15, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Pink Razors
With their up-tempo, bratty hooks and short-but-sweet songs, Richmond, Virginia’s d Let Go ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mar. 20 - Mar. 26
Real Emotional Trash, ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!