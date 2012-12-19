Pinocchio
Surprises At This Year’s ‘Watercolor Wisconsin’
The opening of the “Watercolor Wisconsin 2012” exhibition was a watery affair in more ways than one. Outside the grand old house, known in Racine as the Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, water poured from grey skies. more
Dec 19, 2012 3:55 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Living in a Plastic Bag
<p> That styrofoam cup you drank from this morning? It's a form of plastic, which is manufactured from fossil fuels produced through 75 million years of evolution, and was probably tossed into the trash within minutes of use. If that makes little.. more
Mar 5, 2012 1:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Next Stop: Moronistan
I’m Art Kumbalek and manoh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, that Sothis family of pro football fans from Chicago heads out one Saturday todo their Christ ,Art for Art's Sake more
Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake