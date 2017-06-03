RSS

Pippy Pickfair

This weekend local burlesque group Dainty Rogues present Doctor Who: Or How I Learned To Stop Time and Love the Dalek. It's a stylishly sensual and occasionally sexy dance theatre inspired by the long-running BBC sci-fi show. The decades-old story.. more

Jun 3, 2017 2:05 PM Theater

Murder-themed burlesque. It kind of sounds like the setting for a murder/mystery dinner theatre show. This time around it’s exactly what it sounds like. Beautiful Disaster: A Night of Murder, Blood & Boobs sounds like a natural mix. Campy mu.. more

Jun 14, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Jan 31, 2015 2:00 PM Theater

After the Park East Freeway was razed to free up property for development, the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County came into possession of separate parcels of land on the site.However, only the land owned by the city has been sold. Altho... more

Jan 26, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 7 Comments

The screen adaptation of Andy Diggle's DC Comics/Vertigo series, casts Zoe Saldana as a kick-ass heroine. A militia of five special ops soldiers observe school-aged children on the premises of a Bolivian drug lord's compound. When they radi... more

Jul 26, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

Paula Wolf, 41, was arrested in Stevens Point, Wis., and charged with hitting four random pedestrians with projectiles on April 21. In Wolf's car, police found a blowgun, a slingshot and a bucket of rocks. After being questioned, Wolf told ... more

Jun 10, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

