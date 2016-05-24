RSS

The Pirates Of Penzance

The Skylight Music Theatre’s season closer, Pirates of Penzance, burst across the stage with comic energy. It boasts brilliant direction from Shawna Lucey, fantastic production elements and exemplary vocal chops from all performers. more

Returning to Skylight Music Theatre for the ninth time is one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s most beloved comedic operettas, The Pirates of Penzance, with this particular staging having a pro-woman fo,Theater more

Skylight Opera closes its 49th season with a production of Gilbert and Sullivan's swashbuckling musical comedy The Pirates of Penzance.

The Skylight has a long tradition of Gilbert & Sullivan, which has often been some of The Pirates of Penzance

The Skylight closes its 49th season with a production of Gilbert and Sullivan's swashbuckling The Pirates of Penzance.

