The Pirates Of Penzance
A Terrific ‘Pirates of Penzance’
The Skylight Music Theatre’s season closer, Pirates of Penzance, burst across the stage with comic energy. It boasts brilliant direction from Shawna Lucey, fantastic production elements and exemplary vocal chops from all performers. more
May 24, 2016 3:06 PM Steve Spice Theater
Skylight Closes Season with Pro-Woman ‘Pirates of Penzance’
Returning to Skylight Music Theatre for the ninth time is one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s most beloved comedic operettas, The Pirates of Penzance, with this particular staging having a pro-woman fo,Theater more
May 10, 2016 4:35 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
New Release Wrap-Up: TV on the Radio, Foo Fighters, Low, Atmosphere
Art-rockers TV on the Radio return from a short hiatus with a newfound focus on matters of the heart on Nine Types of Light, a would-be romantic album that values love more as an escape from the woes of the world than as an end in and of itself. .. more
Apr 12, 2011 4:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Sign Language As Art:The Charming Biography of Liysa Callsen
Seeing 120 live shows a year makes it very difficult to have a truly novel experience at the theatre. The truly offbeat, truly original stuff can be exceedingly hard to come by. And while I’m really fond of the experimental, I know it’s not for .. more
Mar 28, 2011 9:53 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
New Release Wrap-Up: The Strokes
Though The Strokes largely self-recorded Angles, their first album in five years, in guitarist Albert Hammond, Jr.'s studio, the album's production is at times so indebted to '80s new wave it could have been recorded by The Cars' Ric Ocasek. The c.. more
Mar 22, 2011 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Buzz About Berkeley
Carmen Miranda, wearing a fruit bowl hat and drawn on a banana cart pulled by gold-painted oxen, arrives on a Hollywood back lot tropical scene already populated by beauties in short skirts and flaring midriffs. Her entry in The Gang's All Here .. more
Mar 19, 2011 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
New Release Wrap-Up: J Mascis, Screeching Weasel, Noah and the Whale
With its finger-picked guitars and cozy acoustic arrangements, J Mascis's new solo album Several Shades of Why is a significant departure from his roaring Dinosaur Jr. reunion albums, but the singer sounds similarly revitalized here. Recorded with.. more
Mar 16, 2011 7:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Pirates of Penzance
Skylight Opera closes its 49th season with a production of Gilbert and Sullivan's swashbuckling musical comedy The Pirates of Penzance. This lighthearted show is one of Gilbert and Sullivan's most popular, having been performed on stages ac... more
Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Pirates of Penzance
Skylight Opera closes its 49th season with a production of Gilbert and Sullivan's swashbuckling musical comedy The Pirates of Penzance. This lighthearted show is one of Gilbert and Sullivan's most popular, having been performed on stages ac... more
May 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Pirates of Penzance
Skylight Opera closes its 49th season with a production of Gilbert and Sullivan's swashbuckling musical comedy The Pirates of Penzance. This lighthearted show is one of Gilbert and Sullivan's most popular, having been performed on stages ac... more
May 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lively Pirates
The Skylight has a long tradition of Gilbert & Sullivan, which has often been some of The Pirates of Penzance ,Theater more
May 26, 2009 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music 2 Comments
The Pirates of Penzance
Skylight Opera closes its 49th season with a production of Gilbert and Sullivan's swashbuckling musical comedy The Pirates of Penzance. This lighthearted show is one of Gilbert and Sullivan's most popular, having been performed on stages ac... more
May 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Pirates of Penzance
Skylight Opera closes its 49th season with a production of Gilbert and Sullivan's swashbuckling musical comedy The Pirates of Penzance. This lighthearted show is one of Gilbert and Sullivan's most popular, having been performed on stages ac... more
May 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Pirates of Penzance
Skylight Opera closes its 49th season with a production of Gilbert and Sullivan's swashbuckling musical comedy The Pirates of Penzance. This lighthearted show is one of Gilbert and Sullivan's most popular, having been performed on stages ac... more
May 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Swashbuckling Skylight
The Skylight closes its 49th season with a production of Gilbert and Sullivan's swashbuckl The Pirates of Penzance. ,Theater more
May 21, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater