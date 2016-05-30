Pirates
Port Piratefest This Week
I love that privateers helped the U.S. gain its independence. Pirates helped win America its independence. Then Ben Franklin founded the U.S. Marines to get rid of an entirely different group of pirates. It’s amazing what fun little detail.. more
May 30, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
One Winner Won't Change Racing's Luck
This Saturday thoroughbred racing might celebrate the 12th winner of the Triple Crown, and the first in 34 years. But even if I'll Have Another runs to glory in the Belmont Stakes, it will have little effect on the decades-long decline of t... more
Jun 5, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Brewers sign Ramirez, trade McGehee
The Brewers signed former-Cub Aramis Ramirez to a three-year deal, reportedly worth $36 million. Ramirez will be the Brewers everyday third baseman.\nWith his role filled and the non-tender deadline approaching tonight, the Brewers traded Casey Mc.. more
Dec 13, 2011 4:02 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Reverend Horton Heat w/ Split Lip Rayfield and The Legendary Shack*Shakers
Few bands have ever been more intrinsically linked to a specific sub-genre than Reverend Horton Heat has been to punkabilly The Cramps may have set the stage for the genre, but with their recklessly punked-out spin on country and rockabilly more
Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
An Open Letter to Summerfest
To the good people at Summerfest- I was thrilled last month when you announced plans for a new alternative music festival this June. The lakefront Summerfest grounds are one of the city’s defining resources, and it’s encouraging to see th.. more
Feb 24, 2010 4:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Slavery’s Constitution: From Revolution to Ratification (Hill & Wang), by David Waldstreicher
Slavery is never mentioned in the U.S. Constitution, but the compromises hammered out over the question are integral to the document. In a succinct but carefully reasoned study, TempleUniversity history professor David Waldstreicher shows h... more
Aug 17, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Pirates trade Adam LaRoche to Red Sox
Reports are surfacing that while the Pirates and Brewers are currentlyplaying a game, the Pirates have traded first baseman Adam LaRoche tothe Boston Red Sox for minor league pitcher Hunter Strickland andshortstop Argenis Diaz. I’ve seen it rep.. more
Jul 27, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
More on the Bench Clearing Brawl
The bench clearing “brawl” that happened late in this week's game when Brewers pitcher Chris Smith beaned Piratesreliever Jeff Karstens just doesn't make any sense to me.Karstens wasn’t happy about this andtook a step or two in the direction of .. more
Jul 27, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Stupid Pirates
Awesome- the Brewers are losing 7-2 to the Pittsburgh team that we've beaten17 times in a row and we drill Carstens, who drilled Braun earlier inthe year, and the benches and bullpens clear and crazy Jason Kendalllooks like he's going to kill .. more
Jul 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers win another one in dramatic fashion
This game had it all -Bill Hall started in left and subsequently left with a hamstring cramp in the second inningChris Duffy replaced Hall in left field and made a beautiful catch while running into the wallMikeCameron also ran into the wall, tho.. more
May 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Prioritizing Produce Purchases
Yes—unfortunately it's true. Organic fruits and vegetables are usually more costly than their conventional counterparts. This discourages many people from going organic, especially in these budget-conscious times. However, we also need to take int.. more
Apr 23, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
The Other Kind of Pirate Radio
"Avast, you scalawags. Bilgemunky Radio is preparing to air…" A robotic f Pirates ,Local Music
Dec 23, 2008 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Local Music 11 Comments
Grammys Noms Attest to a Great Year for Pop
The Grammy nominations took the collective breath away from the music blogosphere last night with an amazing roster of artists who, almost without exception* deserve the recognition. Not only is Lil Wayne nominated for album of the year, for insta.. more
Dec 4, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Vast Difference
Jeff Daniels, best known for his work as an actor in films like Dumb and Dumber and Woody Dumb and Dumber ,Today in Milwaukee
Oct 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Get Down
A world-renowned music guru, thanks in part to the recent documentary Super Noble Brothers Super Noble Brothers ,Today in Milwaukee
Oct 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lindsey Buckingham @ Pabst Theater
When Lindsey Buckingham took the stage at the Pabst Theater on Saturday night Rumours ,Concert Reviews
Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Concert Reviews
This could be bad...
From the Playoff Pulse column, some crazy numbers:• Prince Fielder is a career 1-for-18 against Paul Maholm, who will start for Pittsburgh against CC Sabathia on Wednesday night. But Milwaukee's right-handed hitters absolutely clobber Maholm: Mike.. more
Sep 25, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
PRINCED!!!
Damn it's fun to be a fan this week!Also, a poster over at Brewerfan.net had this to say: Bold prediction: we will look back on this the same way we look back on Ned Yost's home run against Boston in 1982.Except, you know, Prince doesn't.. more
Sep 25, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
It's not over yet...
The Cubs still haven't clinched home-field advantage, so they'll actually be playing their full squad for these upcoming 4 games at Shea.We're just 1 1/2 games back. Three games against Pitt at home to start off should do us well. Tonight's pitche.. more
Sep 22, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The Wonder Bread Years
Popular local actor, comedian—and, increasingly, city spokesman—John McGivern The Wonder Bread Years ,Today in Milwaukee
Sep 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee