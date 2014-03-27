Pit Bulls
What Do You Mean by Art Film?
Filmscholar David Andrews makes many arguments in his latest book and the centralone is provocative: there is no such genre as “art film” or “art house,” just aset of subjective (and often dubious) signifiers by which a film.. more
Mar 27, 2014 2:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Executive Director Takes the Bull by the Horns
As executive director of the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission, Karen Sparapani has her work cut out for her. MADACC takes in roughly 13,000 animals a year (more than any other control facility in Wisconsin more
Jun 17, 2013 5:57 PM Nastassia Putz Off the Cuff
Helping Pit Bulls in Brew City
After being frustrated with the lack of programs for pit bull owners in southeastern Wisconsin, Michelle Serocki started the Brew City Bully Club as a way to help her and her pit bull, Capone. The club benefits dogs and humans alike through... more
Mar 11, 2010 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Off the Cuff