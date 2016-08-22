Pitbull
Kesha and the Creepies @ The Rave
Locked in the battle of her career, Kesha bit back with a raw, subversive punk-rock spectacle Friday night. more
Aug 22, 2016 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2016 Summerfest Preview
This week on the Disclaimer, WMSE's #1 cultural talk show, host Ryan Schleicher takes a week off while Matt Wild and I are joined by Milwaukee Record co-founder Tyler Maas for a discussion about this year's Summerfest lineup. The schedule is heavy.. more
Jun 23, 2016 11:57 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Pitbull is Summerfest's Final Marcus Amphitheater Headliner
The wait is over. Today Summerfest announced its final Marcus Amphitheater headliner of 2016, and it's Pitbull, the guy who hosts the Pitbull's New Year's Revolution countdowns on Fox sometimes. The affable Miami rapper and pop star, who the Inter.. more
May 10, 2016 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Pitbull
When radio's reggaeton bubble burst at the end of the last decade, genre stars like Daddy Yankee and Tego Calderón were displaced from the charts... more
Oct 2, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
I’m Not a Pilot: Guitar-Free and Efficient
It’s not the most orthodox solution, but time-strapped bands having difficulty keeping their practice sessions on track could consider adding a cello player. It’s certainly worked for I’m Not a Pilot, the Milwaukee pop-rock quartet that more
Nov 9, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The Morning Benders and Twin Sister
With an assist from co-producer Chris Taylor, on loan from Grizzly Bear, on their latest album, Big Echo , San Francisco’s The Morning Benders moved beyond the sunshine-baked ’60s pop throwbacks of their 2008 debut. Big Echo is a more
Oct 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
N.E.R.D. Joins Summerfest's Best Lineup in Years
May 7, 2010 7:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Milwaukee’s Epic Poetry Marathon
On Jan. 31 through the first hour of Feb. 1, Woodland Pattern Book Center (720 E. Locust S The Graphic Poem ,Books more
Jan 27, 2009 12:00 AM Heidi Yahnke Books 3 Comments