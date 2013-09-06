RSS
Pitch Black
Riddickulous Sci-Fi Sequel
Relying on the power of darkshadows and darker suggestions, the 2000 film Pitch Black was one of the scariest science fictions in memory.It also introduced our planet to Vin Diesel, who emanated palpable menace asthe brooding, .. more
Sep 6, 2013 2:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Film Clips: Sept. 5
Vin Diesel believed in this threequel when major studios did not, prompting the star to mortgage his home for movie-making funds. He returns to the Pitch Black role that propelled him to fame—a shiny-eyeballed character able to see in the d... more
Sep 4, 2013 12:35 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
