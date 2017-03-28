Pitch Project
Introspective Installations by London Artists at Pitch Project
The exhibition at the Pitch Project through May 15, “Tick | Tock | Rifts," consists of works by London-based husband and wife, Ben Woodeson and Andrea Jespersen who both use recognizable, ordinary materials to create alternately wry and ... more
Mar 28, 2017 2:11 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Present Music Dazzles at Pitch Project Concert
Present Music’s most recent concert was at Pitch Project on South Fifth Street. Bucking expectations, Artistic Director Kevin Stalheim programmed music by dead guys—excepting only three pieces. more
Feb 21, 2017 3:32 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Milwaukee Faces (and Facades) at Portrait Society Gallery
The fall line-up at Portrait Society Gallery celebrates local shutterbugs and the unusual pockets of Milwaukee they immortalize. This week, two exhibitions supplement the recently unveiled “Faces of a Fish Empire,” a posthumous exhibitio... more
Sep 6, 2016 3:17 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Something Like the Sun
Aspen Mays is fascinated with the blackness of a coal mine. Her background in art and the natural sciences influence her installations for Pyrite Suns, Miner’s Dollars, on view now at The Pitch Project more
Jun 16, 2015 9:04 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Video Art and the Cyclopean Eye
“Performing for Cyclops” at The Pitch Project aims to show cutting-edge work that requires more than a modicum of attention from the viewer. The show consists more
Jul 29, 2014 11:26 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Boris and Doris On the Town
Haiti Help: The annual concert for Youthaiti featured the always-mellifluous Harvey Taylor, Holly Wake, Jahmes Finlayson and KT Rusch. Percussionist Dena more
Apr 3, 2014 5:18 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE