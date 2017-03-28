RSS

Pitch Project

ticktockrifts.jpg.jpe

The exhibition at the Pitch Project through May 15, “Tick | Tock | Rifts," consists of works by London-based husband and wife, Ben Woodeson and Andrea Jespersen who both use recognizable, ordinary materials to create alternately wry and ... more

Mar 28, 2017 2:11 PM Visual Arts

presentmusic.jpg.jpe

Present Music’s most recent concert was at Pitch Project on South Fifth Street. Bucking expectations, Artistic Director Kevin Stalheim programmed music by dead guys—excepting only three pieces. more

Feb 21, 2017 3:32 PM Classical Music

artpreview_portraitsociety_a.jpg.jpe

The fall line-up at Portrait Society Gallery celebrates local shutterbugs and the unusual pockets of Milwaukee they immortalize. This week, two exhibitions supplement the recently unveiled “Faces of a Fish Empire,” a posthumous exhibitio... more

Sep 6, 2016 3:17 PM Visual Arts

artreview_pitchproject.jpg.jpe

Aspen Mays is fascinated with the blackness of a coal mine. Her background in art and the natural sciences influence her installations for Pyrite Suns, Miner’s Dollars, on view now at The Pitch Project more

Jun 16, 2015 9:04 PM Visual Arts

art2.jpg.jpe

“Performing for Cyclops” at The Pitch Project aims to show cutting-edge work that requires more than a modicum of attention from the viewer. The show consists more

Jul 29, 2014 11:26 PM Visual Arts

Haiti Help: The annual concert for Youthaiti featured the always-mellifluous Harvey Taylor, Holly Wake, Jahmes Finlayson and KT Rusch. Percussionist Dena more

Apr 3, 2014 5:18 PM Around MKE

