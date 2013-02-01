Pitchfork Music Festival
R. Kelly, Björk and Belle and Sebastian to Headline the Pitchfork Music Festival
The Pitchfork Music Festival has announced the first round of headliners for this year's lineup, including one act that stems from well outside of indie-rock's insular world. Libidinous R&B star R. Kelly will anchor a night at the festival, along .. more
Feb 1, 2013 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Recap: A Damp Day of New Music at Pitchfork
In its early years, the Pitchfork Music Festival dedicated its first night to bands performing classic albums in their entirety, a then-novel format with a nostalgic bent that didn\'t fully square with the editorial philosophy of the website behin.. more
Jul 16, 2012 1:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Sitting Onstage Watching A Show In The House
Fools For Tragedy recently released details on its upcoming February showJordan Gwiazdowski’s Waiting . . . which also bears the name The Intrepid Two in a promo pic on the company’s website.Staged at the Alchemist Theatre, the show is set i.. more
Sep 23, 2011 1:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Pavement Closes the Pitchfork Music Festival
Pavement closed the the Pitchfork Music Festival last night with a setlist seemingly determined by popular vote, a retrospective that touched on most every major single and fan favorite in the band's discography. The band's actual performance, tho.. more
Jul 19, 2010 4:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Cranberries
Ireland’s The Cranberries rode the 1990s alternative boom well, with singles like the 1993 ballad “Linger” and 1994’s far-grungier “Zombie” becoming near-ubiquitous rock radio staples. Like many of their contemporaries, more
Nov 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brian Wilson
As the visionary songwriter and producer of The Beach Boys, Brian Wilson created some of the landmark recordings of the 1960s, including Pet Sounds and the legendarily unreleased Smile, and generally brought the sunny, harmony laden “C,Toda... more
Oct 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Pitchfork Music Festival @ Union Park, Chicago
Pitchfork Music Festival @ Union Park, Chicago July 17-19, 2009 By Evan Rytlewski For those at the Pitchfork Music Festival tired of being blindsided by logo-splattered beach balls, Fucked Up’s Saturday afternoon per,None more
Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Pitchfork Music Festival 2009: Stray Thoughts
Jul 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Flaming Lips to Close Pitchfork Music Festival
The Flaming Lips are the latest headliners to join the Pitchfork Music Festival. They'll be closing the festival on Sunday night, and like the festival's Friday night performers, their set list will be selected by the audiencewhich means fans won.. more
Mar 27, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Pitchfork Festival Announces Headliners
The Pitchfork Music Festival (July 17-19, Chicago's Union Park) has announced this year's first batch of headliners, and they're pretty impressive: Friday Built to Spill The Jesus Lizard Yo La Tengo Tortoise Satur.. more
Mar 6, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
British Sex Comedy
In 1970, British playwright Michael Frayn was watching a production of a farce he had writ Noises Off ,Theater more
Feb 23, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Looking for an Anchor?
The key to Burbank Cartel's impressive maturation, according to band members, is th Without Translation ,Local Music more
Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music 1 Comments
The Art of Wood-burning
Milwaukee native Vince Gallo grew up on the East Side, where he graduated from Shorewood High School.Nowsemi-retired and recuperating from surgery, this self-taught artistfocuses on what has been his hobby for 25 years: wood-burning. Gallosays ... more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Off the Cuff 4 Comments