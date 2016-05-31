RSS

Pitching

The latest "young, controllable" pitcher to enter the Brewers system, Santos Saldivar was featured in the new baseball book "The Only Rule Is It Has To Work." more

May 31, 2016 10:29 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

We talked with new Brewers pitching coach Derek Johnson about the adjustments he’s had to make in his first season on the job. more

Mar 28, 2016 10:00 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

Talk about the glass being half-empty or half-full; this season the Brewers' glass almost drained completely, then came close to overflowing. In the first two months, a spate of key injuries helped drop them under .500... more

Oct 10, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

In a single trip, the Brewers' 2012 goal went from contending to rebuilding. The horrendous 0-6 stretch in Cincinnati and Philadelphia plunged them out of the playoff hunt and guaranteed pitching ace Zack Greinke's early departure... more

Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

Everything seemed to come in threes for the Brewers on the trip that ended Sunday night, and most of it was bad. In three stops—St. Louis, San Diego, San Francisco—there were three wins, three missed chances to take the rubber game and... more

May 10, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

Chris Narveson confirmed today that the tear in his rotator cuff that was announced last week will need surgery to repair and he will miss the rest of the 2012 season.The arthroscopic surgery was confirmed as necessary by a specialist - the tear .. more

Apr 24, 2012 9:25 PM More Sports

Last year the Brewers got halfway to the ultimate baseball goal, winning a division championship and a playoff series for the first time in 29 years before falling to St. Louis in the National League Championship Series. This year there are... more

Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

Heading into the start of play today, the Brewers projected five starting pitchers - Zach Greinke, Yovanni Gallardo, Shaun Marcum, Chris Narveson and Randy Wolf - had a combined Spring Training ERA of 2.43.Not bad, folks, not bad.Marcum, who had.. more

Mar 26, 2012 8:02 PM More Sports

Per John Perrotto of Baseball Prospectus on ESPN Rumor Central via UeckerPowell ‘s Twitter feed:Scouts who have watching (Jeff) Suppan pitch in Arizona this spring say he is completely cooked and no longer able to get major league hitters out._.. more

Mar 30, 2010 6:56 PM More Sports

Yesterday, Brewers manager Ken Macha was asked what Jeff Suppan would be doing today, as it was his scheduled day to pitch. Manny Parra and Chris Narveson are scheduled to pitch in the Brewers’ Spring Training game, but Suppan’s workload hadn’t be.. more

Mar 30, 2010 6:55 PM More Sports

With the signing on Doug Davis, the Brewers now have six starting pitchers on their roster - Dave Bush, Davis, Yovani Gallardo, Manny Parra, Jeff Suppan and Randy Wolf. Since the rotation is only give guys, someone clearly has to go. Does this mea.. more

Jan 23, 2010 5:21 AM More Sports

According to this report by the Lakeland Times, Sen. Russ Feingold predicted that Congress wouldnt pass health care reform before Christmasand perhaps wouldnt do it at all. The Times quotes Feingold as telling his Iron C.. more

Aug 25, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

Brewers draft RHP Eric Arnett from Indiana University with our first pick, 26th overall. more

Jun 9, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

When did you start worrying so much about the guys on the bases? Notonly has it severely affected your ability to find the plate, but it’sslowing down the game considerably and really starting piss me off.Sincewhen are you more concerned with p.. more

Apr 16, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

Pending physical exam (Ben Sheets will tell you how important that is.)Tom H has the story on his Brewers BlogMelvin confirmed earlier in the day that a deal was in the works and his quotes to Tom H were interesting:I asked Melvin what made the B.. more

Feb 9, 2009 5:00 AM More Sports

