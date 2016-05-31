Pitching
Pitcher Santos Saldivar Enters the Brewers System After a Great Statistical Experiment
The latest "young, controllable" pitcher to enter the Brewers system, Santos Saldivar was featured in the new baseball book "The Only Rule Is It Has To Work." more
May 31, 2016
New Brewers Pitching Coach Derek Johnson Talks Adjustments and Expectations
We talked with new Brewers pitching coach Derek Johnson about the adjustments he’s had to make in his first season on the job. more
Mar 28, 2016
Goal 1: Less Bull From the Pen
Talk about the glass being half-empty or half-full; this season the Brewers' glass almost drained completely, then came close to overflowing. In the first two months, a spate of key injuries helped drop them under .500... more
Oct 10, 2012
For Two Brief Shining Moments...
In a single trip, the Brewers' 2012 goal went from contending to rebuilding. The horrendous 0-6 stretch in Cincinnati and Philadelphia plunged them out of the playoff hunt and guaranteed pitching ace Zack Greinke's early departure... more
Aug 1, 2012
Ouch! This Wasn't in the Plan
Everything seemed to come in threes for the Brewers on the trip that ended Sunday night, and most of it was bad. In three stops—St. Louis, San Diego, San Francisco—there were three wins, three missed chances to take the rubber game and... more
May 10, 2012
Narveson to have season-ending rotator cuff surgery
Chris Narveson confirmed today that the tear in his rotator cuff that was announced last week will need surgery to repair and he will miss the rest of the 2012 season.The arthroscopic surgery was confirmed as necessary by a specialist - the tear .. more
Apr 24, 2012
Brewers 2012: Touch 'Em All?
Last year the Brewers got halfway to the ultimate baseball goal, winning a division championship and a playoff series for the first time in 29 years before falling to St. Louis in the National League Championship Series. This year there are... more
Apr 5, 2012
With Marcum finally pitching, Brewers starters looking sharp
Heading into the start of play today, the Brewers projected five starting pitchers - Zach Greinke, Yovanni Gallardo, Shaun Marcum, Chris Narveson and Randy Wolf - had a combined Spring Training ERA of 2.43.Not bad, folks, not bad.Marcum, who had.. more
Mar 26, 2012
More Suppan
Per John Perrotto of Baseball Prospectus on ESPN Rumor Central via UeckerPowell ‘s Twitter feed:Scouts who have watching (Jeff) Suppan pitch in Arizona this spring say he is completely cooked and no longer able to get major league hitters out._.. more
Mar 30, 2010
The deal with Suppan
Yesterday, Brewers manager Ken Macha was asked what Jeff Suppan would be doing today, as it was his scheduled day to pitch. Manny Parra and Chris Narveson are scheduled to pitch in the Brewers’ Spring Training game, but Suppan’s workload hadn’t be.. more
Mar 30, 2010
No Soup for You?
With the signing on Doug Davis, the Brewers now have six starting pitchers on their roster - Dave Bush, Davis, Yovani Gallardo, Manny Parra, Jeff Suppan and Randy Wolf. Since the rotation is only give guys, someone clearly has to go. Does this mea.. more
Jan 23, 2010
Aug 25, 2009
Jun 9, 2009
Apr 16, 2009
Feb 9, 2009
