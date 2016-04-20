Pius Xi
Mount Mary CREO Fashion Show Takes the Stage May 6
Students fromMount Mary’s School of Arts & Design fashion design program are bringingtheir creations to the runway Friday, May 6 at CREO 2016. The fashionproduction is organized and executed by fashion design and merchandisemanagement.. more
Apr 20, 2016 7:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Beckett with World’s Stage Next Month
Early next month, World’s Stage presents a program of short works by Samuel Beckett. The World’s Stage has been asked to work with students at Pius XI High School on a Theatre of the Absurd project which will include shorts by Beckett. Works on th.. more
Nov 19, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Nunsense with Pius XI
You’ve seen Nunsense. Of course you’ve seen Nunsense. But have you seen... a high school production of Nunsense? The remarkably well-funded Pius XI theatre department will be staging a production of the popular musical comedy.The clever bit about .. more
Oct 22, 2014 11:30 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Pius XI Stages Phantom
Pius XI returns to the historic Pabst Theatre next month for another huge high school musical show . . . this time they’re tackling The Phantom of the Opera. One of the fun things about this is the fact that the theatre itself was built around t.. more
Apr 3, 2012 3:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
High school gym becomes high school performing arts center
As things get settled for the Next Act’s new 150-seat studio theatre, Pius XI had announced the building of a 500-seat performing arts space. The performing arts center is expected to host large-scale, annual productions, as well as year-round.. more
Aug 30, 2011 5:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Hairspray At The Pabst
The disturbingly well-funded performing arts department as Pius XI has brought a number of huge musicals to the Pabst Theatre over the years . . . most notably a rather large production of Titanic. In March, the program brings Hairspray to the h.. more
Mar 26, 2011 3:47 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Swooning for the Rich
The cruelest irony would be for Sen. Russ Feingold, a progressive populist in the mold of Wisconsin icon Robert La Follette, to be defeated by a millionaire businessman in the mold of Fighting Bob’s rapacious, robber-baron enemies.A lot of ... more
Oct 26, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 24 Comments
Tech N9ne w/ E-40, Jay Rock, Glasses Malone, Krizz Kaliko
Until his double-disc eighth album, Killer , went platinum two years ago, Kansas City hardcore rapper Tech N9ne struggled for recognition outside of underground circles. N9ne’s commercial success has only further catalyzed the more
Sep 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Die Again!
On May 11, thrill writer Andrew Grant’s newest release, Die Twice, will hit the stands and the author himself will make a Milwaukee appearance at Mystery One Bookshop. Die Twice, Grant’s second publication, is already being heralded as an a... more
May 7, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Titanic at the Pabst
While Waukesha Civic’s production of Bye Bye Birdie is pretty big and ambitious with a cast of over 30, it’s actually kind of dwarfed by a show a local high school will be opening at the end of the month. IF you’ve been to a show in the past coup.. more
Mar 11, 2010 10:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Invader? I Hardly Know Her
Jason Powell, from the local sketch-comedy group The Show, has written a new piece that can only be described as a romantic sci-fi musical comedy: Invader? I Hardly Know Her!, which runs through Sept. 26 at the Alchemist Theatre in Bay View... more
Sep 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Great Circus Parade
After a six-year-hiatus due to budget shortfalls, The Great Circus Parade makes a grand (though temporary) return to the streets of Milwaukee today. Second in size only to the Rose Bowl Parade and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, this $1.5 m... more
Jul 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Brooklyn Boy
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of Donald Margulies' comic drama Brooklyn Boy stars Jim DeVita as a Brooklyn native who, despite finding success as an author of autobiographical work, struggles to connect with people in his home boro... more
Apr 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Vision for 2009
This year, like every year, gives us an opportunity to consider where we've been, how we a Titanic ,Cover Story more
Dec 31, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 1 Comments