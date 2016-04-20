RSS

Pius Xi

Students fromMount Mary’s School of Arts & Design fashion design program are bringingtheir creations to the runway Friday, May 6 at CREO 2016. The fashionproduction is organized and executed by fashion design and merchandisemanagement.. more

Apr 20, 2016 7:48 PM Around MKE

Early next month, World’s Stage presents a program of short works by Samuel Beckett. The World’s Stage has been asked to work with students at Pius XI High School on a Theatre of the Absurd project which will include shorts by Beckett. Works on th.. more

Nov 19, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

You’ve seen Nunsense. Of course you’ve seen Nunsense. But have you seen... a high school production of Nunsense? The remarkably well-funded Pius XI theatre department will be staging a production of the popular musical comedy.The clever bit about .. more

Oct 22, 2014 11:30 AM Theater

Pius XI returns to the historic Pabst Theatre next month for another huge high school musical show . . . this time they’re tackling The Phantom of the Opera. One of the fun things about this is the fact that the theatre itself was built around t.. more

Apr 3, 2012 3:23 PM Theater

 As things get settled for the Next Act’s new 150-seat studio theatre, Pius XI had announced the building of a 500-seat performing arts space. The performing arts center is expected to host large-scale, annual productions, as well as year-round.. more

Aug 30, 2011 5:34 PM Theater

The disturbingly well-funded performing arts department as Pius XI has brought a number of huge musicals to the Pabst Theatre over the years . . . most notably a rather large production of Titanic. In March, the program brings Hairspray to the h.. more

Mar 26, 2011 3:47 AM Theater

The cruelest irony would be for Sen. Russ Feingold, a progressive populist in the mold of Wisconsin icon Robert La Follette, to be defeated by a millionaire businessman in the mold of Fighting Bob’s rapacious, robber-baron enemies.A lot of ... more

Oct 26, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 24 Comments

Until his double-disc eighth album, Killer , went platinum two years ago, Kansas City hardcore rapper Tech N9ne struggled for recognition outside of underground circles. N9ne’s commercial success has only further catalyzed the more

Sep 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

On May 11, thrill writer Andrew Grant’s newest release, Die Twice, will hit the stands and the author himself will make a Milwaukee appearance at Mystery One Bookshop. Die Twice, Grant’s second publication, is already being heralded as an a... more

May 7, 2010 12:00 AM Books

While Waukesha Civic’s production of Bye Bye Birdie is pretty big and ambitious with a cast of over 30, it’s actually kind of dwarfed by a show a local high school will be opening at the end of the month. IF you’ve been to a show in the past coup.. more

Mar 11, 2010 10:08 PM Theater

Jason Powell, from the local sketch-comedy group The Show, has written a new piece that can only be described as a romantic sci-fi musical comedy: Invader? I Hardly Know Her!, which runs through Sept. 26 at the Alchemist Theatre in Bay View... more

Sep 25, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

After a six-year-hiatus due to budget shortfalls, The Great Circus Parade makes a grand (though temporary) return to the streets of Milwaukee today. Second in size only to the Rose Bowl Parade and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, this $1.5 m... more

Jul 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of Donald Margulies' comic drama Brooklyn Boy stars Jim DeVita as a Brooklyn native who, despite finding success as an author of autobiographical work, struggles to connect with people in his home boro... more

Apr 24, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

This year, like every year, gives us an opportunity to consider where we've been, how we a Titanic ,Cover Story more

Dec 31, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

