Pixar

filmfindingdory.jpg.jpe

Pixar’s latest feature film, Finding Dory, operates on multiple levels. For young kids, it’s a spectacle of color, motion and slapstick as the adult jokes and pop-culture references race above their heads. Alert grown-ups will notice that P... more

Jun 21, 2016 2:59 PM Film Reviews 1 Comments

film_gooddinosaur_a.jpg.jpe

Pixar’s latest animated feature, The Good Dinosaur, imagines Earth as it might have developed had the cosmic collision that wiped out the dinosaurs never occurred. Much of The Good Dinosaur’s humor rises from a series of riffs on western mo... more

Dec 1, 2015 7:46 PM Film Reviews

film_insideout_a.jpg.jpe

Emotions are the stars of Pixar’s latest 3D animated feature, occupying more screen time than the protagonist inhabited by those feelings. In Inside Out, 11-year-old Riley (voiced by Kaitlyn Dias) sinks into a confusion of roiling, contendi... more

Jun 16, 2015 10:12 PM Film Reviews

 Digitaltechnology has changed the way most films are produced and presented, withcomputer-generated imagery altering expectations over the “look” of cinema. Digitalshapes crafted by softwear have supplanted men in rubber.. more

Dec 7, 2013 2:38 PM I Hate Hollywood

monsters.jpg.jpe

Those lovable ogres from Monsters, Inc. have returned. The motley, brightly colored beasts from Pixar Studio’s popular 2001 animated feature are back for Monsters University, a prequel featuring the key characters in their more

Jun 18, 2013 10:45 PM Film Reviews

Feb 27, 2012 4:15 AM Visual Arts

blogimage15429.jpe

The nonentities increasingly populating the Rotten Tomatoes movie review site have complained about the theme of Cars 2, a cartoon that dares to question the fossil-fuel-industrial complex. Whether these so-called critics are against movies... more

Jul 12, 2011 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage9766.jpe

Every Monday night at the Jazz Estate, singer-songwriter Marc Ballini, mandolinist Ryan Ogburn and guitarist Craig Baumann present an informal, free evening of music at the Jazz Estate. The residency has changed markedly since its inception... more

Feb 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7978.jpe

Now,amid swirling and hopeful reports that Lauderdale’s been collaborating with Milwaukee’s own PaulCebar, he gives us a fiddle-crying, Kentucky-fried wash of strings and dustyheartaches. Opening with some ragged banjo and hot-potato rif,CD... more

Sep 15, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

