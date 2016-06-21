Pixar
Finding Family in Pixar’s Latest
Pixar’s latest feature film, Finding Dory, operates on multiple levels. For young kids, it’s a spectacle of color, motion and slapstick as the adult jokes and pop-culture references race above their heads. Alert grown-ups will notice that P... more
Jun 21, 2016 2:59 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
The Good Dinosaur
Pixar’s latest animated feature, The Good Dinosaur, imagines Earth as it might have developed had the cosmic collision that wiped out the dinosaurs never occurred. Much of The Good Dinosaur’s humor rises from a series of riffs on western mo... more
Dec 1, 2015 7:46 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Inside Out
Emotions are the stars of Pixar’s latest 3D animated feature, occupying more screen time than the protagonist inhabited by those feelings. In Inside Out, 11-year-old Riley (voiced by Kaitlyn Dias) sinks into a confusion of roiling, contendi... more
Jun 16, 2015 10:12 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The CG Story
Digitaltechnology has changed the way most films are produced and presented, withcomputer-generated imagery altering expectations over the “look” of cinema. Digitalshapes crafted by softwear have supplanted men in rubber.. more
Dec 7, 2013 2:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Monsters University
Those lovable ogres from Monsters, Inc. have returned. The motley, brightly colored beasts from Pixar Studio’s popular 2001 animated feature are back for Monsters University, a prequel featuring the key characters in their more
Jun 18, 2013 10:45 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Art Appreciation Expands for Children at the MAM
Feb 27, 2012 4:15 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Cars 2
The nonentities increasingly populating the Rotten Tomatoes movie review site have complained about the theme of Cars 2, a cartoon that dares to question the fossil-fuel-industrial complex. Whether these so-called critics are against movies... more
Jul 12, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Ballini, Ogburn and Baumann
Every Monday night at the Jazz Estate, singer-songwriter Marc Ballini, mandolinist Ryan Ogburn and guitarist Craig Baumann present an informal, free evening of music at the Jazz Estate. The residency has changed markedly since its inception... more
Feb 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jim Lauderdale
Now,amid swirling and hopeful reports that Lauderdale’s been collaborating with Milwaukee’s own PaulCebar, he gives us a fiddle-crying, Kentucky-fried wash of strings and dustyheartaches. Opening with some ragged banjo and hot-potato rif,CD... more
Sep 15, 2009 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews