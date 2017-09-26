RSS

Pizza Man

We hear from Brian Frakes about his favorite dining spots in town. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Dining Out

Milwaukee'sbeloved Pizza Man will be opening a second location in Wauwatosa at the MayfairCollection. It is scheduled to open in spring of 2015. The 5,600-square-footrestaurant will occupy a space east of the planned Corner Bakery Cafe and will.. more

Oct 9, 2014 10:08 PM Around MKE

Miller Park is getting a big new addition next year. Ina move that will probably anger the type of parent who complains when schools handout participation trophies, the Brewers announced that they are building a “Wallof Honor” outside the st.. more

Dec 19, 2013 4:00 PM Around MKE

This July, a Milwaukee East Side tradition was resurrected from the ashes of a 2010 fire. The new Pizza Man appeared at the corner of Downer and Belleview after three years of sustaining a faithful Facebook following and owner Mike Amidzich... more

Oct 15, 2013 11:52 PM Dining Preview

The Pizza Man reopened on Monday after a more than two-year absence following a fire that burnt down the restaurant's former Oakland Avenue location. The restaurant remains on the East Side, with the new location at 2947 North Downer Ave. Founder.. more

Aug 1, 2013 12:00 PM Around MKE

Xavier Ruffin is quickly establishing himself as one of the city's most prolific rap-video directors. In the last week the director has debuted two very different videos that showcase his versatility. Klassik's "Anything" is framed as a short, par.. more

Nov 21, 2012 3:00 PM On Music

“We lost everything overnight,” says Deanna Amidzich of the January 2010 four-alarm fire that destroyed Pizza Man, the historic East Side restaurant she owned with her husband, Mike. In the aftermath of the fire, which had been deliberat... more

May 3, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

“Try to get some sleep” is not good parental advice to the teenagers of the heartland town in A Nightmare on Elm Street. A group of friends discovers a shared nightmare: A charred-faced figure with a steel-clawed glove, wearing a ragged swe... more

May 4, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Milwaukee’s East Side lost one of its historic landmarks early in the morning on Jan. 19, when after 40 years anchoring North Avenue, the restaurant Pizza Man burned down in a four-alarm blaze. The fire, which has been ruled arson, demolish... more

Feb 11, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 8 Comments

,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

