Pizza Man
Where They Eat: Brian Frakes, Executive Chef, Pfister Hotel
We hear from Brian Frakes about his favorite dining spots in town. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Dining Out
Pizza Man Opens at Mayfair
Milwaukee'sbeloved Pizza Man will be opening a second location in Wauwatosa at the MayfairCollection. It is scheduled to open in spring of 2015. The 5,600-square-footrestaurant will occupy a space east of the planned Corner Bakery Cafe and will.. more
Oct 9, 2014 10:08 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Craig Counsell Convinces Brewers to Build Wall Honoring Craig Counsell
Miller Park is getting a big new addition next year. Ina move that will probably anger the type of parent who complains when schools handout participation trophies, the Brewers announced that they are building a “Wallof Honor” outside the st.. more
Dec 19, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Pizza Man
This July, a Milwaukee East Side tradition was resurrected from the ashes of a 2010 fire. The new Pizza Man appeared at the corner of Downer and Belleview after three years of sustaining a faithful Facebook following and owner Mike Amidzich... more
Oct 15, 2013 11:52 PM Lora Nigro Dining Preview
Pizza Man Reopens on Downer Ave.
The Pizza Man reopened on Monday after a more than two-year absence following a fire that burnt down the restaurant's former Oakland Avenue location. The restaurant remains on the East Side, with the new location at 2947 North Downer Ave. Founder.. more
Aug 1, 2013 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Watch New Videos From Klassik and Prophetic
Xavier Ruffin is quickly establishing himself as one of the city's most prolific rap-video directors. In the last week the director has debuted two very different videos that showcase his versatility. Klassik's "Anything" is framed as a short, par.. more
Nov 21, 2012 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stinky Gringo's Growing Margarita Empire
“We lost everything overnight,” says Deanna Amidzich of the January 2010 four-alarm fire that destroyed Pizza Man, the historic East Side restaurant she owned with her husband, Mike. In the aftermath of the fire, which had been deliberat... more
May 3, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview 1 Comments
A Nightmare on Elm Street
“Try to get some sleep” is not good parental advice to the teenagers of the heartland town in A Nightmare on Elm Street. A group of friends discovers a shared nightmare: A charred-faced figure with a steel-clawed glove, wearing a ragged swe... more
May 4, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Reshaping North Avenue in UWM’s Image
Milwaukee’s East Side lost one of its historic landmarks early in the morning on Jan. 19, when after 40 years anchoring North Avenue, the restaurant Pizza Man burned down in a four-alarm blaze. The fire, which has been ruled arson, demolish... more
Feb 11, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 8 Comments
Milwaukee's Best Wine Selection at a Bar
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Best of Milwaukee 2009