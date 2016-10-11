RSS

Pizza Shuttle

pizzashuttle.jpg.jpe

In more than 30 years of business, Pizza Shuttle (1827 N. Farwell Ave.) has built a brand out of being the go-to late-night stop for East Siders on their way home after a night out. But don’t pigeonhole Pizza Shuttle; the doughy pan crust a... more

Oct 11, 2016 4:11 PM Short Order

pizzashuttle.jpg.jpe

At a certain point of development in nascent Milwaukeean adulthood, there comes, for many of us, a Pizza Shuttle moment of clarity. Its most often stumbled upon while drinking, maybe over-drinking, wh,Dining Out more

Mar 18, 2016 9:45 AM Dining Out 1 Comments

6153232_orig.jpg.jpe

As one Mermaid closes, another prepares to audition. And so it goes...the circle of life...(wait, no: that’s a different one.) As The NewTheatre on Main closes its staging of The Little Mermaid Jr., a production of the full musical prepares to mak.. more

Mar 14, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

heist.jpg.jpe

It's been quite a while since we've heard anything new from the Milwaukee hip-hop duo The Hollowz, who released their last album in 2011, but they've been busy in the interim. Rapper Logic has stayed visible as half the duo Logic and Raze (now kno.. more

Jul 30, 2014 5:28 PM On Music

MPD Chief Ed Flynn has been in the hot seat for thepast few weeks. In an apparent attempt to build a better case for thedepartment, Flynn has been giving interviews to local media. Last Friday, Flynnstopped by the Shepherd’s offices to discuss .. more

Oct 24, 2012 7:26 PM Daily Dose

The name Pizza Shuttle doesn’t convey the true scope of the restaurant’s massive delivery menu: Just About Everything You Can Imagine Shuttle would be far more fitting. Subs, wraps, pitas, burgers, hot dogs, gyros, salads, desserts, soups, ... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

Pizza Shuttle 1827 N. Farwell Ave. 414-289-9993 ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

Milwaukee Rep Artistic Associate Brent Hazelton has extensive experience in theatre, with a resume featuring work in a list of states in nearly every major region of the country (as near as I can make out.) This week his first work with Milwauk.. more

Sep 24, 2008 4:00 AM Theater

Points East Pub 1501 N. Jackson St. 277-0122 Juno ,Best Of The City - Dining more

Apr 11, 2008 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2008

SOCIAL UPDATES