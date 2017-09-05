RSS

Pizza

sangiorgiopizza.jpg.jpe

San Giorgio, the new, next-door opening by the owners of Calderone Club offers “Vera Pizza Napoletana." more

Sep 5, 2017 9:22 AM Dining Out

The introduction to the Shepherd Express Pizza Guide more

Aug 30, 2016 3:04 PM Dining Out

festaitalianamain.jpg.jpe

Festa Italiana,the area’s largest Italian Festival, is coming to Milwaukee’s Summerfestgrounds July 22-24.This year’s festival will feature the usual mix of Italianfood, beer and music, with a number of new highlights. An Italian piazz.. more

Jul 21, 2016 6:39 PM Around MKE

crankyals.jpg.jpe

Susie Brkich and Joey Carioti of Cranky Al's talk about being a part a revitalized Wauwatosa community, the importance of family and their visit from a celebrity chef. more

Jun 21, 2016 2:04 PM Food

tigernite.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee rockers Tigernite have filled out their Christmas wishlist, and it's built around one of the Internet's favorite memes: a pizza party. The group's new holiday single "Rock N Roll Pizza Party" finds singer Molly Roberts decorating her pla.. more

Dec 14, 2015 3:00 PM On Music

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of important conversations with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're talking about change. Starting this August, the music industry will implement a global release day.. more

Mar 19, 2015 4:00 PM On Music

replay-sports-bar.jpg.jpe

via Travel Wisconsin

Replay SportsBar, located at the historic crossroads of Milwaukee’s East Side, 2238 N.Farwell Ave. has closed. a Rosati's Pizza Sports Pub will be taking its place. AChicago-based chain featuring deep dish and thin crust pizzas, Rosati’s has 10.. more

Jan 6, 2015 3:23 PM Around MKE

wyeast-trailer.jpg.jpe

Serious Eats

Wy'east Pizza, a popular pizza truck from Portland, Oregon, is moving toWashington Heights and opening a permanent location at 5601 W. Vliet in the former PapaJoe's Pizza space. Husband and wife co-owners Ann Brock and James Durawa arefrom the .. more

Dec 3, 2014 5:22 PM Around MKE 3 Comments

cafe_vocar_location.jpg.jpe

A new pizza restaurant is scheduled to open at 932 E. Wright St. on Dec.15. Riverwest Pizza, owned by Shawn Hutchens, will offer artisan-style pizzatopped with organic, gourmet ingredients, appetizers, salads, sandwiches and afull bar with loca.. more

Nov 17, 2014 5:08 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

img_0828.jpg.jpe

I’ve seen over 850shows as a theater critic in the past dozen years. In all that timeI’ve never once gone to the Northern Lights Theater in PotawatomiHotel & Casino. It’s an interesting venue. From the nearest busstop I could find, it’s a long.. more

Oct 10, 2014 2:43 PM Theater

kasana_mke.jpg.jpe

Kasanahas a number of specials and events going on during October culminating in aHalloween costume party sponsored by ShepherdExpress. Throughout the month, Wednesdays are rodizio pizza night with fourtypes of unlimited pizza, Thursdays and F.. more

Oct 9, 2014 10:14 PM Around MKE

pizza.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee'sbeloved Pizza Man will be opening a second location in Wauwatosa at the MayfairCollection. It is scheduled to open in spring of 2015. The 5,600-square-footrestaurant will occupy a space east of the planned Corner Bakery Cafe and will.. more

Oct 9, 2014 10:08 PM Around MKE

shortorder.jpg.jpe

The building at 5108 W. Bluemound Road has seen quite a few restaurants come and go over the years, but Fat Valdy’s is hoping to be the one that sticks around. A festive more

Sep 2, 2014 9:21 PM Dining Preview

blaze pizza.jpg.jpe

BlazeFast-Fire'd Pizza, a chain quick service restaurant with a location inBrookfield, will be opening in Bayshore Town Center in September. It willoccupy a space inside the mall across from Boston Store that was previously ACZuckerman Jeweler.. more

Aug 28, 2014 2:47 PM Around MKE

viadowner.jpg.jpe

The past six months have brought some significant changes at VIA Downer (2625 N. Downer Ave.). This casual Italian eatery, located in the old Coffee Trader building, has been around for about four years. In August 2013, Keia Rodriguez took ... more

Apr 16, 2014 12:48 AM Dining Preview

localmusic.jpg.jpe

Assembled from the remnants of bands with names like Big Butt High School, Hi School, Golf Galaxy and Burger Deal, Blonder doesn’t disguise its sense of humor. The Milwaukee group takes on haphazard ’90s indie-rock in the vein of Boston ban... more

Mar 25, 2014 10:41 PM Local Music

I've undergone chemo on and off for years. Every time my hair is starting to fall out I ask unsuspecting people to itch my head as my hands are full. Lots of hair falls out at the first slightest touch more

Mar 17, 2014 5:37 PM Around MKE

diningout.jpg.jpe

Early last month, fans of a Bay View mainstay, Mama DeMarinis, had something to cheer about. Little DeMarinis Pizza opened their doors February 11, much to the relief of those who’d been craving a slice of more

Mar 5, 2014 1:49 AM Dining Preview

The convenience beverage market got jumbled recently when, first, Oregon-based Union Wine Co. announced in November that it would soon sell its Underwood pinot gris and pinot noir in 12-ounce cans and, second, the London department store Se... more

Feb 7, 2014 7:03 PM Around MKE

 Fans always have their reasons, and they oftensuppose that their particular fandom, whether for Star Wars or the Packers, isparticular in intensity or devotion. Bruce Springsteen fans are no different,and they have some.. more

Nov 14, 2013 6:44 PM I Hate Hollywood

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES