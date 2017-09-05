Pizza
Whiffs of Napoli at San Giorgio Pizzeria
San Giorgio, the new, next-door opening by the owners of Calderone Club offers “Vera Pizza Napoletana." more
Sep 5, 2017 9:22 AM Todd Lazarski Dining Out
Milwaukee Pizza Guide Introduction
The introduction to the Shepherd Express Pizza Guide more
Aug 30, 2016 3:04 PM David Luhrssen Dining Out
Festa Italiana Returns to Milwaukee’s Lakefront
Festa Italiana,the area’s largest Italian Festival, is coming to Milwaukee’s Summerfestgrounds July 22-24.This year’s festival will feature the usual mix of Italianfood, beer and music, with a number of new highlights. An Italian piazz.. more
Jul 21, 2016 6:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Cranky Al’s Brings Old- and New-School Donuts to a Revitalized Wauwatosa
Susie Brkich and Joey Carioti of Cranky Al's talk about being a part a revitalized Wauwatosa community, the importance of family and their visit from a celebrity chef. more
Jun 21, 2016 2:04 PM Eric Engelbart Food
Tigernite Want a "Rock N Roll Pizza Party" For Christmas
Milwaukee rockers Tigernite have filled out their Christmas wishlist, and it's built around one of the Internet's favorite memes: a pizza party. The group's new holiday single "Rock N Roll Pizza Party" finds singer Molly Roberts decorating her pla.. more
Dec 14, 2015 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: A Global Album Release Date and No Country For Newspaper Film Critics
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of important conversations with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're talking about change. Starting this August, the music industry will implement a global release day.. more
Mar 19, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Rosati's Replaces Replay
Replay SportsBar, located at the historic crossroads of Milwaukee’s East Side, 2238 N.Farwell Ave. has closed. a Rosati's Pizza Sports Pub will be taking its place. AChicago-based chain featuring deep dish and thin crust pizzas, Rosati’s has 10.. more
Jan 6, 2015 3:23 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Portland’s Wy’east Pizza Opens in Washington Heights
Wy'east Pizza, a popular pizza truck from Portland, Oregon, is moving toWashington Heights and opening a permanent location at 5601 W. Vliet in the former PapaJoe's Pizza space. Husband and wife co-owners Ann Brock and James Durawa arefrom the .. more
Dec 3, 2014 5:22 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE 3 Comments
Riverwest Pizza Set to Open
A new pizza restaurant is scheduled to open at 932 E. Wright St. on Dec.15. Riverwest Pizza, owned by Shawn Hutchens, will offer artisan-style pizzatopped with organic, gourmet ingredients, appetizers, salads, sandwiches and afull bar with loca.. more
Nov 17, 2014 5:08 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE 1 Comments
A Shear (and Pleasant) Madness at Potawatomi
I’ve seen over 850shows as a theater critic in the past dozen years. In all that timeI’ve never once gone to the Northern Lights Theater in PotawatomiHotel & Casino. It’s an interesting venue. From the nearest busstop I could find, it’s a long.. more
Oct 10, 2014 2:43 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
October at Kasana
Kasanahas a number of specials and events going on during October culminating in aHalloween costume party sponsored by ShepherdExpress. Throughout the month, Wednesdays are rodizio pizza night with fourtypes of unlimited pizza, Thursdays and F.. more
Oct 9, 2014 10:14 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Pizza Man Opens at Mayfair
Milwaukee'sbeloved Pizza Man will be opening a second location in Wauwatosa at the MayfairCollection. It is scheduled to open in spring of 2015. The 5,600-square-footrestaurant will occupy a space east of the planned Corner Bakery Cafe and will.. more
Oct 9, 2014 10:08 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Cheap Eats By the Ballpark
The building at 5108 W. Bluemound Road has seen quite a few restaurants come and go over the years, but Fat Valdy’s is hoping to be the one that sticks around. A festive more
Sep 2, 2014 9:21 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Blaze Pizza Comes to Bayshore
BlazeFast-Fire'd Pizza, a chain quick service restaurant with a location inBrookfield, will be opening in Bayshore Town Center in September. It willoccupy a space inside the mall across from Boston Store that was previously ACZuckerman Jeweler.. more
Aug 28, 2014 2:47 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
New Vitality at VIA Downer
The past six months have brought some significant changes at VIA Downer (2625 N. Downer Ave.). This casual Italian eatery, located in the old Coffee Trader building, has been around for about four years. In August 2013, Keia Rodriguez took ... more
Apr 16, 2014 12:48 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Blonder Captures the Unpretentious Spirit of ’90s Indie Rock
Assembled from the remnants of bands with names like Big Butt High School, Hi School, Golf Galaxy and Burger Deal, Blonder doesn’t disguise its sense of humor. The Milwaukee group takes on haphazard ’90s indie-rock in the vein of Boston ban... more
Mar 25, 2014 10:41 PM Dan Oberbruner Local Music
Confessions: March 17
I've undergone chemo on and off for years. Every time my hair is starting to fall out I ask unsuspecting people to itch my head as my hands are full. Lots of hair falls out at the first slightest touch more
Mar 17, 2014 5:37 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Little DeMarinis Brings Back the Original Pizza
Early last month, fans of a Bay View mainstay, Mama DeMarinis, had something to cheer about. Little DeMarinis Pizza opened their doors February 11, much to the relief of those who’d been craving a slice of more
Mar 5, 2014 1:49 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Chuck Shepherd's News Of The Weird
The convenience beverage market got jumbled recently when, first, Oregon-based Union Wine Co. announced in November that it would soon sell its Underwood pinot gris and pinot noir in 12-ounce cans and, second, the London department store Se... more
Feb 7, 2014 7:03 PM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Me and the Boss
Fans always have their reasons, and they oftensuppose that their particular fandom, whether for Star Wars or the Packers, isparticular in intensity or devotion. Bruce Springsteen fans are no different,and they have some.. more
Nov 14, 2013 6:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood