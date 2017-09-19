Pizzle
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Rob Hicks, EMAAD, Reggie Bonds, Ace Parker, marratedr
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more
Sep 19, 2017 7:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Reggie Bonds Stays the Course on 'NORF$IDE'
Milwaukee rapper Reggie Bonds followed through with a balanced vision for his upcoming album, From The NORF$IDE w/ Love, due out July 4. more
May 24, 2016 4:08 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Pizzle, La’Dra CaMz, AUTOMatic, Renz Young, First Class
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks. Pizzle – Grand DesignA.. more
Apr 26, 2016 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: AR Wesley, P. Khalid, J.J. Jabber, Shaun Flow
As we’ve written many times before, the bench inMilwaukee’s hip-hop scene now runs so deep that a good deal of talent isgetting overlooked, including rappers who just a few years ago would have beenthe center of attention. One rapper who didn.. more
Jan 11, 2016 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Renz Young Gives it His All
Renz Young has teamed up with some of Milwaukee’s sharpest rappers in the new collective Cultured SECT. more
Aug 11, 2015 7:44 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 1 Comments
The New Face of Milwaukee Rap
Meet 11 rappers leading Milwaukee’s hip-hop renaissance, anchoring a rap scene that’s never been stronger. more
May 19, 2015 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 19 Comments
Pizzle Jumps on a Gucci Mane Remix
No Milwaukee rapper has had more success linking up with nationally renowned producers than Pizzle. Over the last couple of years, the workaholic rapper has recorded with Wiz Khalifa/Curren$y beatmaker Cardo and Ace Hood/Bobby Schmurda firebrand J.. more
Oct 30, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Pizzle Lends a Track to Honorable C Note's Compilation
Peruse the tracklist of Atlanta producer Honorable C Note's latest mixtape From Then Til Now and you'll find a host of luminaries from the Gate City rap scene, including 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Young Thug, Peewee Longway and Rich Homie Quan. Right a.. more
Sep 25, 2014 10:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Wave Chapelle and the Benefits of a Strong Co-Sign
There’s a surplus of talent bubbling in the Milwaukeerap scene right now, including probably about a dozen or so truly deserving rappersall trying to position themselves for a big break. Wave Chapelle has a leg upover all of them. After movin.. more
Sep 22, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Architecture Critics to the Rescue, And Local News Lets You Decide
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're celebrating a rare victory for critics. After the Milwaukee Art Museum revealed the design for its proposed addition last month, critics including Ur.. more
May 22, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Pizzle Offers His Own Spin on "Chiraq," "#Kilwaukee"
Pizzle became the latest in an ever growing line of rappers to offer his spin on Tyga/Game/Lil Durk/Nicki Minaj/Meek Mill/Lil Herb's "Chiraq" today with his latest track, "#Kilwaukee," and unlike most of the remixes and freestyles of the track clu.. more
May 13, 2014 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
So, How Did Milwaukee Do at SXSW?
In the lead up to this year’s South by South Musicfestival in Austin, MilwaukeeHome’s plans to premiere a daylong stagespotlighting more than two dozen Milwaukee acts were invariably described withone of two words: “ambitious” or “overambiti.. more
Mar 18, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Feb. 27-Mar. 6
Blessed Feathers, Cloud Cult, Gerald Walker and more! more
Feb 26, 2014 5:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Jae Ace Balances Bombast and Profundity
Toughness and sensitivity have never been mutually exclusive in hip-hop. Since the genre’s earliest days, its most imposing figures have shown glimmers of their soft more
Feb 5, 2014 2:30 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Hear Milwaukee Rappers Jae Ace and Pizzle Try to Make Their "Quota"
I can't say I've ever heard of Jae Ace before, but judging by his new single "Quota," the guy has a great hear for contemporary street rap. It's a banger in the Ace Hood mold, with more than a hint of Future in its crooned chorus, and it features .. more
Dec 5, 2013 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Watch Pizzle Go Out of His Mind in the Video for "Doubts"
Again and again this year, Pizzle has proved himself one of Milwaukee's hungriest rappers, and one of only a handful who is casting lines outside of the city. Earlier this fall he captured his mindset on "The Hunger," over a beat from Meek Mill/Ac.. more
Nov 26, 2013 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Pizzle Raises the Bar with his New Jahlil Beats-Produced Single, "The Hunger"
Jahlil Beats is on the shortlist of rap producers who can do no wrong right now. Every beat the guy makes is just fire: fast, menacing and, most distinctively, demanding . These are beats that challenge rappers to hold their own, which is why the .. more
Oct 23, 2013 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Pizzle's Persistently Catchy "Insomnia 2" Mixtape
“Got it on my own like Oprah’s network / Now I’m just trying to make Oprah’s net worth,” Pizzle raps on his latest mixtape, Insomnia 2 , which DJBooth.net debuted last month. Yes, last month, meaning I’m a little bit late to this one, but perha.. more
May 22, 2013 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Pacino, Prophetic and Pizzle are Brought to You by the Letter "P"
It's just a coincidence that three of Milwaukee's most gifted rappers, Pacino, Prophetic and Pizzle, all have handles that begin with the same letter, but it's the kind of coincidence that's not easily ignored in hip-hop. On the "16th Letter," a p.. more
Jan 16, 2013 7:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Local Music Wrap-Up: Juniper Tar, Blessed Feathers, Pizzle, Pacino, The MKE Shindig
Spring is shaping up to be a big season for local album releases. This week brought news of three big ones.<br /><br /><strong>Juniper Tar </strong>will release its latest full length, <em>Since Before</em>, with a show at the Turner Hall Ballroom.. more
Mar 2, 2012 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music