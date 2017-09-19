RSS

Pizzle

rob hicks.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more

Sep 19, 2017 7:15 PM On Music

reggiebonds.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee rapper Reggie Bonds followed through with a balanced vision for his upcoming album, From The NORF$IDE w/ Love, due out July 4. more

May 24, 2016 4:08 PM Music Feature

ladra camz.jpg.jpe

La'Dra CaMz

Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks. Pizzle – Grand DesignA.. more

Apr 26, 2016 8:00 PM On Music

wesley.jpg.jpe

As we’ve written many times before, the bench inMilwaukee’s hip-hop scene now runs so deep that a good deal of talent isgetting overlooked, including rappers who just a few years ago would have beenthe center of attention. One rapper who didn.. more

Jan 11, 2016 7:00 PM On Music

localmusic_youngrez.jpg.jpe

Renz Young has teamed up with some of Milwaukee’s sharpest rappers in the new collective Cultured SECT. more

Aug 11, 2015 7:44 PM Local Music 1 Comments

musicgateway_milwaukeerappers.jpg.jpe

Photos: Dave Zylstra/Shepherd Express

Meet 11 rappers leading Milwaukee’s hip-hop renaissance, anchoring a rap scene that’s never been stronger. more

May 19, 2015 9:00 PM Music Feature 19 Comments

No Milwaukee rapper has had more success linking up with nationally renowned producers than Pizzle. Over the last couple of years, the workaholic rapper has recorded with Wiz Khalifa/Curren$y beatmaker Cardo and Ace Hood/Bobby Schmurda firebrand J.. more

Oct 30, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

c-note.jpg.jpe

Peruse the tracklist of Atlanta producer Honorable C Note's latest mixtape From Then Til Now and you'll find a host of luminaries from the Gate City rap scene, including 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Young Thug, Peewee Longway and Rich Homie Quan. Right a.. more

Sep 25, 2014 10:00 AM On Music

_dsc2766.jpg.jpe

There’s a surplus of talent bubbling in the Milwaukeerap scene right now, including probably about a dozen or so truly deserving rappersall trying to position themselves for a big break. Wave Chapelle has a leg upover all of them. After movin.. more

Sep 22, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're celebrating a rare victory for critics. After the Milwaukee Art Museum revealed the design for its proposed addition last month, critics including Ur.. more

May 22, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

pizzle.jpg.jpe

Pizzle became the latest in an ever growing line of rappers to offer his spin on Tyga/Game/Lil Durk/Nicki Minaj/Meek Mill/Lil Herb's "Chiraq" today with his latest track, "#Kilwaukee," and unlike most of the remixes and freestyles of the track clu.. more

May 13, 2014 5:00 PM On Music

milwaukee home stage sxsw.jpg.jpe

In the lead up to this year’s South by South Musicfestival in Austin, MilwaukeeHome’s plans to premiere a daylong stagespotlighting more than two dozen Milwaukee acts were invariably described withone of two words: “ambitious” or “overambiti.. more

Mar 18, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

blessedfeathers.jpg.jpe

Blessed Feathers, Cloud Cult, Gerald Walker and more! more

Feb 26, 2014 5:59 PM This Week in Milwaukee

local.jpg.jpe

Toughness and sensitivity have never been mutually exclusive in hip-hop. Since the genre’s earliest days, its most imposing figures have shown glimmers of their soft more

Feb 5, 2014 2:30 AM Local Music

jae ace.jpg.jpe

I can't say I've ever heard of Jae Ace before, but judging by his new single "Quota," the guy has a great hear for contemporary street rap. It's a banger in the Ace Hood mold, with more than a hint of Future in its crooned chorus, and it features .. more

Dec 5, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

pizzle doubts milwaukee rapper.jpg.jpe

Again and again this year, Pizzle has proved himself one of Milwaukee's hungriest rappers, and one of only a handful who is casting lines outside of the city. Earlier this fall he captured his mindset on "The Hunger," over a beat from Meek Mill/Ac.. more

Nov 26, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

pizzle the hunger.jpg.jpe

Jahlil Beats is on the shortlist of rap producers who can do no wrong right now. Every beat the guy makes is just fire: fast, menacing and, most distinctively, demanding . These are beats that challenge rappers to hold their own, which is why the .. more

Oct 23, 2013 1:00 PM On Music

pizzle-insomnia2.jpg.jpe

“Got it on my own like Oprah’s network / Now I’m just trying to make Oprah’s net worth,” Pizzle raps on his latest mixtape, Insomnia 2 , which DJBooth.net debuted last month. Yes, last month, meaning I’m a little bit late to this one, but perha.. more

May 22, 2013 7:00 PM On Music

pacino.jpg.jpe

It's just a coincidence that three of Milwaukee's most gifted rappers, Pacino, Prophetic and Pizzle, all have handles that begin with the same letter, but it's the kind of coincidence that's not easily ignored in hip-hop. On the "16th Letter," a p.. more

Jan 16, 2013 7:30 PM On Music

blogimage7997.jpe

Spring is shaping up to be a big season for local album releases. This week brought news of three big ones.<br /><br /><strong>Juniper Tar </strong>will release its latest full length, <em>Since Before</em>, with a show at the Turner Hall Ballroom.. more

Mar 2, 2012 5:00 PM On Music

