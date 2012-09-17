RSS

The Place To Be On Saturday Afte

costello.jpg.jpe

Elvis Costello's concerts are nothing if notthorough. Though no setlist could squeeze in every highlight from the prolificsongwriter's 35-year career, his shows touch on every phase of it, drawinggenerously from Costello's angry young man rips,.. more

Sep 17, 2012 2:00 PM On Music

 Phantom Cicada Productions' staging of The Bible: The Complete Word of God (Abridged) fits into a whole pantheon of different similar sketch comedy shows written by the same group. In just a few months, Racine's Over Our Head Players looks to s.. more

Sep 17, 2012 12:24 PM Theater

blogimage8635.jpe

In Matt Goldman and Pat Hazell’s light comedy Bunkbed Brothers, two baby-boomer brothers return to their childhood home to spend the night in the bedroom they used to share. The substance of their childhood has been largely preserved, as th... more

Nov 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8634.jpe

British playwright Lucinda Coxon’s comedy, Happy Now?, which opened in a small studio space on the other side of the Atlantic just last year, focuses a sharp satirical perspective on the challenges of surviving the modern, middle-class life... more

Nov 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES