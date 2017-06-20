RSS

Place

lifeofagony.jpg.jpe

Thelonious Monk’s Les Liaisons Dangereuses was recorded for the 1960 French film of that name and somehow slipped through the cracks of history. Monk was at a peak during the session, conjuring memories of the blues and turning jazz into Cu... more

Jun 20, 2017 1:40 PM Album Reviews

uwmwovendance.jpg.jpe

This past week Skylight Music Theatre opened its production of the hilarious musical revue, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (through Feb. 19), Next Act Theatre opened The Other Place, a smart, cleverly crafted and wonderfully acted p... more

Feb 7, 2017 3:50 PM Dance

aegateway_nextact_a_byrosszentner.jpg.jpe

This past week Skylight Music Theatre opened its production of the hilarious musical revue, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (through Feb. 19), Next Act Theatre opened The Other Place, a smart, cleverly crafted and wonderfully acted p... more

Feb 7, 2017 3:47 PM Theater

inreview_skylight_a_bymarkfrohna.jpg.jpe

This past week Skylight Music Theatre opened its production of the hilarious musical revue, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (through Feb. 19), Next Act Theatre opened The Other Place, a smart, cleverly crafted and wonderfully acted p... more

Feb 7, 2017 3:42 PM Theater

16174768_1392986137380676_2964341456352824322_n.jpg.jpe

Feb 6, 2017 3:00 PM Theater

aegateway_nextact_a_byrosszentner.jpg.jpe

A conversation with David Cecsarini and Deborah Staples, the husband-and-wife pair respectively directing and starring in Sharr White’s psychological and emotional thriller, The Other Place. Staged at Next Act Theatre, the production runs F... more

Jan 31, 2017 1:33 PM A&E Feature

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, in the wake of this Monday's big Milwaukee Day celebration, we consider why the city someti.. more

Apr 18, 2014 12:00 PM On Music

blogimage13473.jpe

Fusions of global pop and local traditions are sounding increasingly threadbare rather than rich with possibility. An exception is the charming, intriguing CD Voice Over the Bridge. Producers Patrick Sebag and Yotam Asam work with singers o... more

Jan 2, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage10203.jpe

In the age of Google, iPhones and Kindle, are brick-and-mortar libraries necessary?Absolutely. Now more than ever.In fact, libraries are enjoying a surge in attendance, despite the pervasiveness of instant-gratification multimedia options. ... more

Mar 17, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage3622.jpe

Theemployees at A Taste of Art are hired right from the neighborhood.Jones sees his busi A Taste of Art is located at 4701 W. Lisbon Ave. Free Wi-Fi is available. For more informa ,Eat/Drink more

Sep 10, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES