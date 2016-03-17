RSS

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of polite conversation with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're eulogizing another pointless use of perfectly good grant money: The Spot 4MKE. Never heard of it? .. more

Mar 17, 2016 6:00 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we dedicate an entire hour to a topic we often touch on peripherally: placemaking. Inspired by Mary Louise Schumacher's excellent big-picture look back at some.. more

Aug 14, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

The visual arts in Milwaukee are changing dramatically. In 2012, the Milwaukee Art Museum was the juggernaut. With 400,000 annual visitors, total assets of $129 million and operating expenses of more than $15 million, every other entity was... more

Dec 11, 2013 12:37 AM A&E Feature

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I, we're joined by NEWaukee executive director Angela Damiani, who clarifies a few things about the urban ca.. more

Oct 25, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we examine yet another event that says its art but doesn't smell like art: a planned "urban camping" exc.. more

Oct 17, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

If all you’re looking for is a quick lesson in kicking some ass, the Futen Dojo isn’t the martial arts school for you. The dojo, with locations on the East Side and in Bay View, offers training in Kobudo, the ancient martial arts of Japan. ... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

Milwaukee’s restaurant vacancies continue to be filled. Recent months have seen replacements for Cameron’s, Yanni’s and Coco Bella, and now it’s time to add another to the list: Port of Call is replacing Byron’s Bistro. Port more

Apr 14, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Milwaukee Repertory Theater resident actress Laura Gordon is best known for her onstage roles, but she’s directed shows for the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Renaissance Theaterworks and directs the Rep’s new production of John Cariani’s more

Jan 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In addition to creatingthe physical end of Purgatory, Cecsarini will also play one of its Purgatorio ,Theater more

Jan 25, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

