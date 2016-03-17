Placemaking
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Spot 4MKE, Advertising Wisconsin and SXSW
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of polite conversation with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're eulogizing another pointless use of perfectly good grant money: The Spot 4MKE. Never heard of it? .. more
Mar 17, 2016 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Placemaking
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we dedicate an entire hour to a topic we often touch on peripherally: placemaking. Inspired by Mary Louise Schumacher's excellent big-picture look back at some.. more
Aug 14, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
New Money for Milwaukee Visual Artists
The visual arts in Milwaukee are changing dramatically. In 2012, the Milwaukee Art Museum was the juggernaut. With 400,000 annual visitors, total assets of $129 million and operating expenses of more than $15 million, every other entity was... more
Dec 11, 2013 12:37 AM Pegi Christiansen A&E Feature
This Week on The Disclaimer: Placemaking with NEWaukee’s Angela Damiani
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I, we're joined by NEWaukee executive director Angela Damiani, who clarifies a few things about the urban ca.. more
Oct 25, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Camping in the Name of Art and Debating Spotify
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we examine yet another event that says its art but doesn't smell like art: a planned "urban camping" exc.. more
Oct 17, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Futen Dojo
If all you’re looking for is a quick lesson in kicking some ass, the Futen Dojo isn’t the martial arts school for you. The dojo, with locations on the East Side and in Bay View, offers training in Kobudo, the ancient martial arts of Japan. ... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Port of Call’s Creative Kitchen
Milwaukee’s restaurant vacancies continue to be filled. Recent months have seen replacements for Cameron’s, Yanni’s and Coco Bella, and now it’s time to add another to the list: Port of Call is replacing Byron’s Bistro. Port more
Apr 14, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Almost, Maine
Milwaukee Repertory Theater resident actress Laura Gordon is best known for her onstage roles, but she’s directed shows for the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Renaissance Theaterworks and directs the Rep’s new production of John Cariani’s more
Jan 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Wait Is Over for ‘Purgatorio’ at Next Act Theatre
In addition to creatingthe physical end of Purgatory, Cecsarini will also play one of its Purgatorio ,Theater more
Jan 25, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater