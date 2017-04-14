Plaid Hawaii
Stream New Milwaukee Day Singles and Mixes from Plaid Hawaii, Tarek Sabbar and Dope Folks
Let's be honest: This isn't an ideal day to be dropping new music. Kendrick Lamar's latest album, DAMN. , hit streaming services late last night, and even if it weren't fantastic (it is), it would still be sucking all of the oxygen out of the room.. more
Apr 14, 2017 6:38 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Is Milwaukee's Electronic Music Scene on the Brink of a Boom?
There’s more energy in Milwaukee’s electronic scene right now than there’s been in decades. The local label NiceFM is trying to seize the moment. more
Mar 7, 2017 3:57 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The Moxie Chicks
Abetted by fellow veteran Milwaukee folkie Jym Mooney, among others, acoustic music elder stateswomen The Moxie Chicks have been gigging at feedback-free venues for a few years. Recorded live at The Coffee House, Middle Aged Garage Band fin... more
Jan 17, 2011 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 1 Comments