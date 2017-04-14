RSS

Plaid Hawaii

Let's be honest: This isn't an ideal day to be dropping new music. Kendrick Lamar's latest album, DAMN. , hit streaming services late last night, and even if it weren't fantastic (it is), it would still be sucking all of the oxygen out of the room.. more

Apr 14, 2017 6:38 PM On Music

There’s more energy in Milwaukee’s electronic scene right now than there’s been in decades. The local label NiceFM is trying to seize the moment. more

Mar 7, 2017 3:57 PM Music Feature

Abetted by fellow veteran Milwaukee folkie Jym Mooney, among others, acoustic music elder stateswomen The Moxie Chicks have been gigging at feedback-free venues for a few years. Recorded live at The Coffee House, Middle Aged Garage Band fin... more

Jan 17, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

