Planned Parenthood
Saving Our Democracy: May 25-31, 2017
Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for any and all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump adminis... more
May 23, 2017 2:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Saving Our Democracy 2 Comments
The Republicans’ Unholy Grail
The relentless Republican drive to destroy Planned Parenthood, the organization that has been protecting women’s health and reproductive rights for 100 years, is a swirling mass of illogical contradictions. more
Jan 10, 2017 4:36 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Gloria Steinem Celebrates Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin’s 80th Anniversary
With the theme “Rise Up, Be Visible,” an estimated 1,300 Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin supporters and feminist icon Gloria Steinem celebrated the state chapter’s 80th anniversary and the national organization’s centennial. more
Oct 18, 2016 4:23 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Walker Puts Taxpayers on the Hook for His War on Women
Last week, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and their allies won a big victory when the state Department of Justice agreed to cover their legal costs for a years-long battle over the state’s hospital admitting privileges for abortion provide... more
Sep 13, 2016 4:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 37 Comments
Is the Walker Administration Using Audits to Harass Family Planning Clinics?
According to DHS, the state Office of Inspector General found that family planning clinics they’d audited were significantly overpaid for services they provided to their clients who use Medicaid. In fact, the inspector general ordered that ... more
Aug 16, 2016 4:17 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
The Sad Last Days of the Wisconsin Legislature
Perhaps it’s a good thing that the Assembly isn’t going to resume its work until January 2017. The bills it passed last week were a mix of trash, garbage and junk that the Republican majority apparently hopes will appeal to its base right-w... more
Feb 23, 2016 3:42 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Republicans Trash Tommy Thompson’s Legacy
Former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson found himself in a perfect position to protect Wisconsin’s role in vital medical research as President George W. Bush’s secretary of Health and Human Services. That legacy is now being trashed by Gov. S... more
Sep 1, 2015 8:14 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
Destroying Wisconsin for Personal Gain
Whether you like Scott Walker or not, you have to concede that he has gotten farther than any Wisconsin politician in recent history in the Republican presidential nominating process. The explanation for his success lies in the fact that he... more
Aug 11, 2015 8:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 37 Comments
In the Weeds...
Paul Masterson compares the first Republican primary debate to the reality show, “Big Brother.” more
Aug 11, 2015 7:02 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
State and Federal Republicans Launch New Attacks on Planned Parenthood
A batch of undercover videos shot by anti-abortion activists seems to have breathed new life into the ongoing Republican war against women in general and Planned Parenthood specifically. more
Aug 4, 2015 8:35 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 28 Comments
Proposed 20-Week Abortion Ban Would Harm Pregnant Women in Crisis
Republicans are rushing a 20-week abortion ban through the Legislature. Introduced on May 22, the Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Bill is being heard in a rare joint committee, made up of members of both legislative houses. The bill, a... more
Jun 2, 2015 9:42 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 2 Comments
With the Republican Presidential Nomination in Mind, Scott Walker Requests Abortion Bill
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, unofficially a candidate for the Republican nomination for president, promised that he would sign a ban on abortions after 20 weeks if the GOP-dominated Legislature passed one and that he supports one at the fed... more
Mar 10, 2015 10:46 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 33 Comments
Cruelty and Women’s Health
Joel McNally discusses and argues against the Fetal Pain Prevention Act, a new piece of legislation crafted by Republican legislators in collaboration with Wisconsin Right to Life. The act would ban the abortions for pregnancies after 20 we... more
Dec 2, 2014 10:13 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 14 Comments
Who Will Be Wisconsin’s Next Attorney General?
Republican Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen is stepping down at the end of his term, providing Wisconsin voters a rare opportunity to vote for two new candidates for this more
Oct 21, 2014 10:53 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Scott Walker Says ‘It’s Working’ But Are His Policies Working for You?
On the campaign trail, Gov. Scott Walker and his allies keep insisting that “it’s working.” Is that true? Take a look and see if Walker’s Wisconsin is working for you. more
Oct 15, 2014 5:50 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 4 Comments
Boris and Doris on the Town
It’s a Wrap: Two Milwaukee icons, filmmaker John Ridley and musician/producer Jerry Harrison, were in town to showcase their latest works during the ever-expanding Milwaukee Film Festival. Ridley’s darkly rollicking Jimi: All Is by My Side ... more
Oct 14, 2014 12:43 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Political Violence Against Women
How do you tell the difference between real people and politicians? That’s easy. Real people care about real things that are done to real people more
Sep 11, 2014 12:32 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Planned Parenthood Wins a Big Victory in State Court
Jul 17, 2014 5:43 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Should Fertilized Eggs Be Given Constitutional Rights?
Bills bubbling up in the state Legislature would grant new legal rights to fertilized eggs that would trump the health and well-being of Wisconsin women and turn more
Jul 17, 2013 12:45 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Wisconsin Considers Extreme Anti-Abortion Bills
Like Texas and North Carolina, the Republican-dominated Wisconsin Legislature is in the midst of passing highly restrictive anti-abortion laws, including one that forces more
Jul 9, 2013 11:15 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features