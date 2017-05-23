RSS

Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for any and all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump adminis... more

May 23, 2017 2:16 PM Saving Our Democracy 2 Comments

The relentless Republican drive to destroy Planned Parenthood, the organization that has been protecting women’s health and reproductive rights for 100 years, is a swirling mass of illogical contradictions. more

Jan 10, 2017 4:36 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

With the theme “Rise Up, Be Visible,” an estimated 1,300 Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin supporters and feminist icon Gloria Steinem celebrated the state chapter’s 80th anniversary and the national organization’s centennial. more

Oct 18, 2016 4:23 PM News Features 3 Comments

Last week, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and their allies won a big victory when the state Department of Justice agreed to cover their legal costs for a years-long battle over the state’s hospital admitting privileges for abortion provide... more

Sep 13, 2016 4:03 PM Expresso 37 Comments

According to DHS, the state Office of Inspector General found that family planning clinics they’d audited were significantly overpaid for services they provided to their clients who use Medicaid. In fact, the inspector general ordered that ... more

Aug 16, 2016 4:17 PM News Features 10 Comments

Perhaps it’s a good thing that the Assembly isn’t going to resume its work until January 2017. The bills it passed last week were a mix of trash, garbage and junk that the Republican majority apparently hopes will appeal to its base right-w... more

Feb 23, 2016 3:42 PM News Features 3 Comments

Former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson found himself in a perfect position to protect Wisconsin’s role in vital medical research as President George W. Bush’s secretary of Health and Human Services. That legacy is now being trashed by Gov. S... more

Sep 1, 2015 8:14 PM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

Whether you like Scott Walker or not, you have to concede that he has gotten farther than any Wisconsin politician in recent history in the Republican presidential nominating process. The explanation for his success lies in the fact that he... more

Aug 11, 2015 8:16 PM Expresso 37 Comments

Paul Masterson compares the first Republican primary debate to the reality show, “Big Brother.” more

Aug 11, 2015 7:02 PM Hear Me Out

A batch of undercover videos shot by anti-abortion activists seems to have breathed new life into the ongoing Republican war against women in general and Planned Parenthood specifically. more

Aug 4, 2015 8:35 PM News Features 28 Comments

Republicans are rushing a 20-week abortion ban through the Legislature. Introduced on May 22, the Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Bill is being heard in a rare joint committee, made up of members of both legislative houses. The bill, a... more

Jun 2, 2015 9:42 PM Expresso 2 Comments

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, unofficially a candidate for the Republican nomination for president, promised that he would sign a ban on abortions after 20 weeks if the GOP-dominated Legislature passed one and that he supports one at the fed... more

Mar 10, 2015 10:46 PM Expresso 33 Comments

Joel McNally discusses and argues against the Fetal Pain Prevention Act, a new piece of legislation crafted by Republican legislators in collaboration with Wisconsin Right to Life. The act would ban the abortions for pregnancies after 20 we... more

Dec 2, 2014 10:13 PM Taking Liberties 14 Comments

Republican Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen is stepping down at the end of his term, providing Wisconsin voters a rare opportunity to vote for two new candidates for this more

Oct 21, 2014 10:53 PM News Features 4 Comments

On the campaign trail, Gov. Scott Walker and his allies keep insisting that “it’s working.” Is that true? Take a look and see if Walker’s Wisconsin is working for you. more

Oct 15, 2014 5:50 AM Expresso 4 Comments

It’s a Wrap: Two Milwaukee icons, filmmaker John Ridley and musician/producer Jerry Harrison, were in town to showcase their latest works during the ever-expanding Milwaukee Film Festival. Ridley’s darkly rollicking Jimi: All Is by My Side ... more

Oct 14, 2014 12:43 AM Around MKE

How do you tell the difference between real people and politicians? That’s easy. Real people care about real things that are done to real people more

Sep 11, 2014 12:32 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

Jul 17, 2014 5:43 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

Bills bubbling up in the state Legislature would grant new legal rights to fertilized eggs that would trump the health and well-being of Wisconsin women and turn more

Jul 17, 2013 12:45 AM News Features

Like Texas and North Carolina, the Republican-dominated Wisconsin Legislature is in the midst of passing highly restrictive anti-abortion laws, including one that forces more

Jul 9, 2013 11:15 PM News Features

