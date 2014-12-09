Plantains
Jamaican Jerk at Irie Palace
Irie Palace offers authentic Jamaican cuisine, including oxtails, curried goat and chicken with jerk spices. The establishment has a homey diner atmosphere with dance hall reggae music. more
Dec 9, 2014 9:18 PM Jamie Lee Rake Short Order
Café el Sol: Where Mexico Meets Puerto Rico
Start the day with a warm cup of coffee at Café el Sol—and end the evening with a margarita. Housed on the lower level of that Walker’s Point success story, the sprawling United Community Center, Café el Sol has evolved more
Dec 18, 2013 1:04 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Sep 3, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Freddy’s Return
FREDDY’S 1039 W. National Ave. (414) 385-9894 $-$$ Credit Cards: All major Graceland ,Dining Out more
Apr 2, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview