Plastic
Adam Brown Signs Up for Art, Commerce
Adam Brown may be Brewtown’s most masterful blender of art, architecture, design and commerce. He and his company AFX/Sign Effectz Inc. are the hidden hands behind art and signage citywide more
Nov 6, 2012 1:49 PM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Cathy Breslaw's Industrial Vision at WPCA
Silver tendrils spiral playfully on the gallery floor and a gossamer, postindustrial canopy floats overhead. Opposite the door, a pale blue and silvery piece by artist Cathy Breslaw appears to undulate softly on the wall. It is quite a fetc... more
Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
World Oceans Day: A Call to Action
Jun 9, 2011 8:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Gray Areas of Green
Mar 27, 2010 5:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Trend Mondays w/ Streetz N Young Deuces
The Milwaukee cousin-cousin rap duo Streetz and Young Deuces’ quest to conquer Milwaukee radio has led them on a detour to the South, where they’ve spent much of their time networking with DJs and trading mixtape appearances, building up a ... more
Jun 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dream Come True?
I've been in a relationship with my girlfriend for about six months now. I've always asked I've been in a relationship with my girlfriend for about six months now. I've always asked ,SEXPress more
Jan 7, 2009 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Foto: Modernity in Central Europe, 1918-1945
History and art collide in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s latest featured exhibit, Fot Foto: Modernity in Central Europe, 1918-1945 ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee