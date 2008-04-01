RSS
Playback
Tom Crean to Indiana?
I first saw this report on SI.com and assumed it was an April Fool's story, but there's similar stories on jsonline.com and espn.comAccording to various reports, Marquette Golden Eagles coach Tom Crean is leaving Marquette University for Indiana U.. more
Apr 1, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Who Wants To Buy A Sitcom?
Withoutanagent, you&rs What was the inspiration behind “Playback”? ,Off the Cuff more
Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Off the Cuff
Who Wants To Buy A Sitcom?
Overcome ,None more
Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Around MKE 5 Comments
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!