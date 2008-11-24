RSS

Playboy

The women's team was in Ft. Myers, FL this week playing #3 UNH. I'm still not sure why they played there, but they swept UNH, taught a few hockey clincs, visited the Red Sox Spring Training facility and set records.Saturday's shutout was career #3.. more

Nov 24, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

A quickfollow-up to a post from last week. Jason Whitlock’s was upset about Playboy’sdecision to give his cover story about the American penal system the offensiveand offensively-irrelevant “The Black KKK: Hip Hop is killing Black America, and.. more

May 6, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

If you (like me) read Jason Whitlock’s column about his experience writing a cover story for Playboy, you’d have the sense that the magazine chose an irrelevant, race-baiting headline to make a story about the cultural costs of prisons sexier. If .. more

May 6, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

I wanted to share with you the following statement from Playboy’s EditorialDirector Playboy ,Letters more

May 6, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

Anyone with nosy parents or a jealous spouse knows that Playboy can go hand and hand with embarrassment, vicious arguments, and a frenzied dash to find a better hiding spot. Jason Whitlock, sports columnist for the Kansas City Star, can now vouch .. more

May 2, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

In the midst of this winter of our discontent the Milwaukee Ballet’s A Midsummer Nig A Midsummer Night’s Dream ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Reallygoodclassic cabaret is a bit like a really good cappuccino. The qualitiesthat make Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris. ,Theater more

Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage1037.jpe

The manresponsible for giving Milwaukee the popular Riverwalk Boat Tours,Mondo Brothers, Located at 2730N. Humboldt Blvd. (414) 562-5540. Kitchen is open Monday throughSaturday ,Eat/Drink more

Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES