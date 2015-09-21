Playdaters
A Rustic Road and A Big Cat
Whatis it about a country road? These lonely highway markers beckon to me like noother. You can get lost on them for hours – and discover obscure unincorporatedtowns, unvisited county parks, or simply pleasant scenery. My faithfulcompanion, AJ.. more
Sep 21, 2015 3:18 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Neil Haven’s Unique, Satisfying ‘Playdaters’
Neil Haven’s The Playdaters is a refreshingly unique show that mixes drama with comedy and commercial elements with experimental aesthetics. Spencer (playwright Haven) and Erwin (Jeremiah Munsey) play a game in which they challenge each oth... more
Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Playdaters: The Unexpected
It’s exceedingly difficult to be surprised by local theatre. Neil Haven’s one-weekend show The Playdaters managed to amount to a little more than expected.The initial premise is kind of interesting . . . Haven and Jeremiah Munsey star as a coup.. more
Aug 29, 2010 8:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
‘The Playdaters’: A Romantic Comedy, Gen-X Style
Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
