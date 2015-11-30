Playing The Field
Playing the Field: Leah Jankowski
Carroll University’s assistant athletic trainer Leah Jankowski's job involves a lot more than just taping ankles. more
Nov 30, 2015 12:00 AM Nicole Haase Brewers On Deck Circle
Playing the Field: Lauren Chypyha
Lauren Chypyha has made tennis her life. Now she's learning how to not be defined by wins and losses. more
Oct 20, 2015 12:00 AM Nicole Haase More Sports
Playing The Field: Jaye Two Bears
A Standing Rock Sioux, Jaye Two Bears will become the first reservation-bred Native American to play for UWM’s women’s basketball team. more
Sep 4, 2015 8:00 AM Nicole Haase More Sports
Playing The Field: Ashley Birdsall
After bulking up in the gym, UW-Superior graduate Ashley Birdsall returned to the hockey rink, where she's giving it her all. more
Aug 3, 2015 11:00 AM Nicole Haase More Sports
Playing the Field: Rose Lavelle
A rising star in women’s soccer, Badgers midfielder Rose Lavelle says she and her teammates are building a culture of success at the University of Wisconsin. more
Jul 9, 2015 8:00 AM Nicole Haase More Sports
Playing the Field: Margaret Domka
There will be just one American referee at this year’s Women’s World Cup: Margaret Domka, a Spanish teacher at Union Grove High School. more
Jun 1, 2015 2:05 PM Nicole Haase More Sports
Playing the Field: Biz Goslee
Biz Goslee has emerged as a leader on Marquette’s fledgling lacrosse team. more
May 7, 2015 10:15 AM Nicole Haase More Sports
Playing the Field: Nicole Unsworth
A fierce, focused player on the ice, Nicolet sophomore Nicole Unsworth has the tendencies of a natural leader. more
Apr 10, 2015 2:10 PM Nicole Haase More Sports
Playing the Field: Kat Vosters
No two days are ever the same for Kat Vosters, the woman who keeps the UW men’s basketball team running on track. more
Mar 19, 2015 5:00 PM Nicole Haase More Sports
Playing the Field: Alyson Dudek
After returning home from her second Olympics, U.S. speed skater Alyson Dudek considers what the future holds. more
Feb 27, 2015 3:50 PM Nicole Haase More Sports
Playing the Field: Meghan Duggan
Captain of the U.S. women’s Olympic hockey team Meghan Duggan speaks on the importance of having women role models. more
Feb 5, 2015 11:40 AM Nicole Haase More Sports
Playing The Field: Katie Bricco
In roller derby, Katie Bricco has discovered confidence that’s carried over to her unlikely day job. more
Jan 16, 2015 5:00 PM Nicole Haase More Sports 1 Comments
Playing The Field: Sophia Minnaert
Sophia Minnaert is a sideline reporter for Fox Sports’ Brewers and Bucks coverage, a position that comes with a lot of exposure and very little appreciation. more
Dec 23, 2014 4:45 PM Nicole Haase More Sports
Playing the Field: Shannon Smyth
After her team fell short of the Women’s World Cup, soccer player Shannon Smyth plots her next career move. more
Dec 4, 2014 4:10 PM Nicole Haase More Sports 1 Comments
Playing the Field: Carolyn Kieger
Less than a decade after graduating, Carolyn Kieger has returned to her alma mater to take the reins of the women’s basketball team. more
Nov 12, 2014 3:00 PM Nicole Haase More Sports
Playing The Field: Synovia Youngblood
Synovia Youngblood, herself a successful volleyball player at the University of Southern California in her college days, has two daughters currently playing Division I field hockey. more
Oct 16, 2014 12:00 AM Nicole Haase More Sports
Playing The Field: Kelsey Card
In Playing the Field, we profile women who are making an impact in the world of sports, either in competition or behind the scenes. For this installment, we spoke with University of Wisconsin-Madis,Sports more
Sep 29, 2014 3:38 PM Nicole Haase More Sports
Playing the Field: Amanda Braun
In Playing the Field, we profile women who are making an impact in the world of sports, either in competition or behind the scenes. For this installment, we spoke with UW-Milwaukee athletic directo,Sports more
Sep 15, 2014 4:00 AM Nicole Haase More Sports
Playing The Field: Bernell Hooker
In Playing the Field, we profile women who are making an impact in the world of sports, either in competition or behind the scenes. For this inaugural installment, we spoke with Images of Us Spo,Sports more
Aug 29, 2014 8:00 AM Nicole Haase More Sports