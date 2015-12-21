Playoffs
The Packers Take Care of Business
Are the Packers real contenders? (Spoiler: No.) more
Dec 21, 2015 3:00 PM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
Searching For West Bend Silver Linings During the Brewers’ Darkest Hour
Yes, things are bad for the team. But here are seven reasons for Brewers fans to cheer up. more
Apr 21, 2015 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski Brewers On Deck Circle
49ers Run Out the Clock on the Packers' Season
The 2013 Green Bay Packers season ended the same way it had last January, and with the same outcome in which the past two seasons began—a Packers loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. The,Sports more
Jan 6, 2014 9:22 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
Playoff Bound: Returning Rodgers and Cobb Drive Packers Comeback
For the third straight season the Green Bay Packers are the NFC North Champions. That notion didn’t seem unlikely when the 5-2 Packers hosted its frequent contemporary victim in the Chicago Bears,Sports more
Dec 30, 2013 9:25 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
Pittsburgh Steels One Away; Packers fall 38-31
Last time the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers met, the iconic franchises with rich winning histories were vying for victory in Super Bowl XLV. While not quite the same immense internation,Sports more
Dec 23, 2013 10:16 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
Packers' Crazy Comeback Victory Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive
The last time the Packers went to Dallas, the team was paying its inaugural visit to Cowboys Stadium (now called AT&T Stadium), playing for the right to take the Lombardi Trophy back home. For,Sports more
Dec 16, 2013 9:18 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
Keeping Playoff Hopes on Life Support, Flynn and the Packers Survive a Nail-Biter
It looked so good on paper. At the beginning of the season, the Dec. 8 matchup carried the promise of two perennial playoff teams converging on frigid Lambeau Field for a late season Sunday Night F,Sports more
Dec 9, 2013 9:17 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
Football? What's That?
San Francisco 45, Green Bay 31. Frank knew what to expect in Sunday morning's phone call. more
Jan 16, 2013 4:11 PM Frank Clines More Sports
The Sweet Bye and Bye
Weeks off don't always come at a good time for football teams, but the breaks broke right for the Badgers and Packers. A bye last week gave UW a chance to recover from a painful loss to Michigan State and prepare more
Nov 7, 2012 12:47 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Those Were the Real Ones, Right?
The Packers didn't just stabilize their season by edging New Orleans, 28-27, at Lambeau Field. They also salvaged part of the weekend for fans who'd suffered through the Badgers' come-from-ahead loss at Nebraska and the... more
Oct 4, 2012 5:05 PM Frank Clines More Sports
Going Hungary for Sports News
Ridiculous as it sounds, there are places on our planet where ESPN, Major League Baseball and the NFL don't reign. These primitive lands somehow get through the day without the constant blare of "SportsCenter" or... more
Sep 26, 2012 4:39 PM Frank Clines More Sports
False Starts, and Not Just for Teams
Let's just say the state's football fans have had better weekends. First the Badgers flopped at Oregon State, 10-7, going scoreless for the first 58-plus minutes. Then the Packers opened their season with a frustrating 30-22 loss to San F... more
Sep 14, 2012 2:44 PM Frank Clines More Sports
Rough Road From Start to Fermisht
The great Gene Pitney sang it best in the '60s: “It hurts to be in love.” Especially, as any sports fan knows, when the object of devotion is a team that's struggling. The Brewers, though battered and bruised... more
Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Not With a Bango, But a Whimper
It was a modest goal, to be sure, but it was within the Bucks' reach. Energized by the mid-March trade that landed shooting guard Monta Ellis from Golden State, they climbed to the .500 mark on April 7 and were a half-game behind New York..... more
Apr 24, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
No Time Like Now for a Re-Revamping
Two years ago, a midseason trade for John Salmons energized the Bucks and helped propel them to the NBA playoffs for the first time in four years. But in a scenario all too familiar over the last decade, the good times didn't last. Now the ... more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Brewrers win franchise-record 96th game, clinch home-field; Braun misses out on batting title; possibly the best night of baseball ever
The Brewers controlled their own destiny and they didn't let it slip out of their hands tonight.Home runs from Corey Hart, Jonathan Lucroy and Carlos Gomez led the Brewers to a 7-3 win over the Pirates to clinch the #2 seed in the NL, giving them.. more
Sep 29, 2011 3:56 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Badger football/Brewer playoff conflict?
If the standings stay as they are, the Brewers will be the #2 seed in the National League for the playoffs.As announced by MLB, round one of the NLDS playoffs will take place on October 1st. "Both National League Division Series begin on Oct. 1... more
Aug 11, 2011 8:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Badger dominating NHL playoffs
11 former Badgers are skating in the NHL playoffs, the most of any college.There is not a first round matchup that does not include a Badger. KyleFrom Paul Capobianco on UWBadgers.com: There have been eight games played and 27 goals scored thus .. more
Apr 17, 2011 9:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
IfIHadAHiFi w/ Year of the Scavenger and Mount Vicious
Milwaukee’s IfIHadAHiFi pairs the feverish synths of Brainiac and the pile-driving noise of Big Black with huge, unremitting hooks and a “hey, let’s hit the dance party” enthusiasm that brings levity to their heavy, shout-along son more
Jul 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jon Michael Route: For the Love of Metal
Metalsmith Jon Michael Route’s 30-year-plus career offers a contemporary interpretation of the ancient techniques of blacksmiths, tinsmiths and silversmiths. While the majority of the 25 works for the exhibition exist for functional use, ev... more
Jul 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee