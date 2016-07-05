RSS

Plays

William Shakespeare hasn’t stood still through the centuries. As Bart van Es points out in this engaging essay, his texts are rich enough to bare many sorts of stagings and settings. Prior to Shakespeare, plays were populated by types. He f... more

Jul 5, 2016 2:38 PM Books

June features not one, but two free outdoor productions of Shakespearean works. The better known of the two productions is Macbeth, which is being staged by Optimist Theatre. There is little that could be said here about Macbeth that hasn't... more

May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

I vividly remember Rob Goodman 25 years ago, excited, nervous and even a bit sheepish... more

Oct 19, 2011 12:00 AM A&E Feature

The Athletics and Cardinals have completed a trade that sends outfielder Matt Holliday to St. Louis in exchange for third baseman Brett Wallace, outfielder Shane Peterson and right-handed pitcher Clayton Mortensen, sources told ESPN The Magazine's.. more

Jul 27, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

The award-winning documentary Salud! is being given a free screening at the Bay View Library on Thursday. While the film highlights Cubas remarkable health care system, including its free medical school (which accepts low-income American studen.. more

Jul 21, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

As some awaken from having enjoyed the many retro flavors of Christmas In July with the Brew City Bombshells at Stonefly last night, others are preparing for a similarly exotic evening’s entertainment just a couple of weeks away. Two weeks from.. more

Jul 19, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Conundrums in space and time are popular right now in pop culture. One example: the ABC series Life on Mars, concerning an NYPD detective who wakes up in 1973. Like many standout American shows, from All in the Family through American Idol,.. more

Jul 14, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

If you didn't join the Ladies... liveblog tonight, you missed a good time - not the least of which is that I WON BIATCHES! Don't think I won't gloat about that for awhile! Congrats to Prince Fielder and thank you so much for the Untuckem! more

Jul 13, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

The Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove is getting set to start its new season. The opening show is a production of the Jerome Lawrence/ Robert Lee adaptation of the classic Patrick Dennis novel Auntie Mame. It’s the story of a young man who finds hims.. more

Jul 2, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Jun 24, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

From time to time,­this blog likes to point out awesome album art of particular local interest, so I'm thrilled to add another one to the pile: The strikingly literal cover of the self-titled release from the trombone ensemble Skeleton Crew, whi.. more

Jun 24, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Just a heads up: In the next couple of months, we'll all be hearing a ton about the debut album from Volcano Choir, the collaboration between Milwaukee's Collections of Colonies of Bees and Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, Unmap. It's one of the most ant.. more

Jun 24, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

The bloody, 10-year civil war in Sierra Leone left tens of thousands dead and hundreds of thousands displaced. Among the exiled were the members of Sierra Leone’s Refugee All Stars, a collective of musicians who met in refugee camps after fleeing .. more

Jun 19, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Jun 12, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

Jun 10, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Allow me to join the chorus of bloggers largely calling out Jay-Z for his pandering new single "D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune)." It's discouraging that Jay-Z would hone in on a lightning rod as tired as Auto-Tune; does this mean we can expect The Blu.. more

Jun 9, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Whether or not it’s actually the case, it feels like there has been more of a concentration of heavy drama this past month than any other single month since the season began last August. In the Milwaukee theatre market, most months there usuall.. more

May 30, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Measured against a career studded with landmarks such as Metropolis, M, The Testament of Dr. Mabuse, Fury, Scarlet Street and The Big Heat, Fritz Lang’s Man Hunt was a minor effort. But the director’s 1941 movie, out now on DVD, was an important .. more

May 30, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

The Cardinals' Jason LaRue Nearly Gets Wienered from JoeSportsFan.com on Vimeo.I heard about this on the radio this morning and couldn't believe I'd missed it. Thank god someone had video.  more

May 29, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

The summer approaches . . . and with it a whole bunch of shows in odd corners of the state, Peninsula Players has announced its season and I’m really excited to have the opportunity to see the Midwest premiere of a new David Ives comedy. Is He Dea.. more

May 29, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

