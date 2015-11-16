Playstation 4
Pressurecast One-Hundred-Four: Microsoft Overcomes PS4’s Price Cut
Nov 16, 2015 3:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast Ninety-Eight: Tony Hawk Pro Hater
Oct 5, 2015 4:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast Ninety-Seven: VR Is Ready To Strike
Sep 28, 2015 1:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Review: Tearaway Unfolded
Two years after its Vita debut, Media Molecule's paper wonderland adventure has come to the PlayStation 4 in Tearaway Unfolded. Swapping out the unique capabilities of Sony’s plucky handheld for the DualShock 4’s touchpad and light bar, Unfolded.. more
Sep 15, 2015 2:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast Ninety-Three: YouTube Vs Twitch
Aug 31, 2015 3:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pressurecast Ninety: Konami Abusing Employees?
Aug 10, 2015 3:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Review: Rocket League
Close your eyes. Picture an enormous enclosed soccer field. Now imagine the players are rocket powered cars. This is Rocket League.Silly? Most certainly. Stupid? To a degree. But Rocket League’s bombastic rendition of the world’s most popular spor.. more
Aug 4, 2015 5:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pressurecast Eighty-Nine: Do Third Party Exclusives Suck?
Aug 3, 2015 3:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Hilarious Video Game Memes (4 $ale)
Is your refrigerator running? Better vote for it! Hello my laughing Larrys and snickering Sues! This is Derrick “Did You Laugh?” Babin! For over 25 years I had the privilege of running my very own prop shop, Derrick’s Gallery of Giggles. Sadly,.. more
Jul 7, 2015 5:21 AM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Best Trends of E3 2015
There’s really nothing else quite like E3. Sure, Comic Con and South By Southwest’s announcements might have more mainstream appeal. But for video game fans, E3 is a three day holiday of back to back surprises and reveals.. It’s where hopes are re.. more
Jun 22, 2015 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pressurecast Eighty-Two: E3 2015 Pre-Show
Jun 15, 2015 8:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast Seventy Two: Nintendo's 2015 Line Up
Apr 8, 2015 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
'Yorbie Episode 1: Payback's A Bolt' (PS4)
Yorbie-Episode 1: Payback’s a Bolt is a bad game. Furthermore, Yorbie is one of the worst games currently available on the PlayStation 4. The story is both paper thin and needlessly convoluted, the gameplay is dull and simplistic, and the presenta.. more
Mar 31, 2015 3:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Synthetic Novelty Is Not Reality
A week removed from the ninth anniversary of 9/11, after all the sound and fury has temporarily subsided, we can look back and know that we have just witnessed the realization of historian Daniel J. Boorstin's most renowned prophecy.In his ... more
Sep 17, 2010 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features
Brewers vs. Cardinals
A Labor Day treat for local sports fans: The Milwaukee Brewers play a rare Monday afternoon game against the St. Louis Cardinals. more
Sep 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Chill on the Hill: Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound
Although Paul Cebar is synonymous with Milwaukee (for years his band was even named “The Milwaukeeans”), part of his local appeal is that his music sounds nothing like anything us from our chilly Midwestern city. Cebar instead taps the more
Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Do Age Differences Matter When Meeting New Partners?
I have recently started looking around again after being asexual for a significant time. I am 30, but have never been credited for being older than 25 when someone guesses, so I very frequently find that I have a woman seven to 10 years my ... more
Aug 26, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Herbie Hancock
Herbie Hancock emerged as one of the great pianists of the post-bop era while supporting Miles Davis. By the ’70s, Hancock was a respected solo artist and leader of the jazz-fusion movement, recording the 1973 masterwork Head Hunters more
Aug 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Myths and Facts About the July Flood
We’re still feeling the effects of the intense storm of July 22-23, when many neighborhoods and homes were flooded by up to 9 inches of rain in a very short span of time.Since the storm, many myths have circulated about what happened, what ... more
Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Louis Fortis Around MKE 10 Comments
‘Exits and Entrances’ Continues APT’s Strong Season
The great South African actor Andre Huguenet (Kenneth Albers) is dying of unimportance, a classical performer at the end of his career. But the lessons he teaches the playwright (David Daniel) in Athol Fugard’s Exits and Entrances, which op... more
Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater