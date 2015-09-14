Playstation
PressureCast Ninety-Five: Pokémon Go Invades The Real World
Pokémon Go is Announced, Ubisoft Opens a Theme Park, and We Discuss the Pros and Cons of Mario Maker!
Sep 14, 2015 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
PlayStation: The Unlikely Creation of a Revolution
September 9th, 2015 marks the 20th anniversary of the PlayStation’s North American Launch. You’re getting older every day. The march towards death continues. But not for the PlayStation. No, the PlayStation is just as young as the day it was born... more
Sep 10, 2015 6:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast Ninety-Four: Can YouTubers Be Trusted?
The FTC Declares Machinima's Promotions "Deceptive," PlayStation Turns 20, And We Dive Deep Into Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain!
Sep 8, 2015 6:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast Ninety-Three: YouTube Vs Twitch
YouTube Takes On Twitch! Mortal Kombat Gets Kanceled! And We Discuss an Exciting New PlayStation 4 Exclusive!
Aug 31, 2015 3:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pressurecast Ninety-Two: Black Ops 3 Is Pretty Good!
Black Ops 3, Shady Microsoft Tactics, and Rainbow Six Gets Delayed!
Aug 24, 2015 2:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Review: Everybody's Gone To The Rapture
The following review is spoiler free! Enjoy!Somewhere between Visual Novel and Point-and-Click Adventure lies Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture. Forgoing interactive obstacles for a deep and engaging narrative, Rapture’s focus is placed squarely in.. more
Aug 18, 2015 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast Ninety-One: Walking Simulators
Walking Simulators, the Resident Evil 2 Remake, and YouTube Streaming Comes to the PlayStation 4!
Aug 17, 2015 1:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pressurecast Ninety: Konami Abusing Employees?
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video Let us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com. more
Aug 10, 2015 3:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Review: Rocket League
Close your eyes. Picture an enormous enclosed soccer field. Now imagine the players are rocket powered cars. This is Rocket League.Silly? Most certainly. Stupid? To a degree. But Rocket League’s bombastic rendition of the world’s most popular spor.. more
Aug 4, 2015 5:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pressurecast Eighty-Nine: Do Third Party Exclusives Suck?
Xbox Distances Itself From 3rd Party Exclusives, Ouya Gets Bought Out, and the First NX Title May Have Been Announced!
Aug 3, 2015 3:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pressurecast Eighty-Eight: Drug Testing Comes To Pro Gaming
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link. Let us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com. more
Jul 27, 2015 4:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Best Trends of E3 2015
There’s really nothing else quite like E3. Sure, Comic Con and South By Southwest’s announcements might have more mainstream appeal. But for video game fans, E3 is a three day holiday of back to back surprises and reveals.. It’s where hopes are re.. more
Jun 22, 2015 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pressurecast Eighty-Two: E3 2015 Pre-Show
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast by iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com. more
Jun 15, 2015 8:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
'Yorbie Episode 1: Payback's A Bolt' (PS4)
Yorbie-Episode 1: Payback’s a Bolt is a bad game. Furthermore, Yorbie is one of the worst games currently available on the PlayStation 4. The story is both paper thin and needlessly convoluted, the gameplay is dull and simplistic, and the presenta.. more
Mar 31, 2015 3:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast Sixty-Nine: Valve Gets An F
Steam is a beloved digital games distributor. So why did the Better Business Bureau give Valve an F? Plus, Titanfall 2 comes to PlayStation, new 3DS rocks the charts and system updates get detailed!
Mar 17, 2015 4:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Ninja Gaiden 3
I can't believe I'm saying this, but I seriously worry that “Americanizing” this series has hurt it. I know, I know … I usually hate Japanese storytelling. But when it came to the Ninja Gaiden series, the storytelling was for more
May 4, 2012 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
The Darkness 2
One of the things you sort of get used to with comic book-inspired games is the goofiness. Sometimes, it's goofy dialogue. Sometimes, it's goofy writing. Sometimes, it's goofy events. Darkness 2 has a little bit of all of this, which makes more
Feb 24, 2012 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
Milwaukee Soldier Turning the Desert Green in Iraq
Vincent High School graduate Capt. Calvin Fisher is a distinguished U.S. officer participating in an environmentally friendly project with Qahtan Kareem, CEO of the Alshefar Group. As the individual in charge of the Iraqi-Based Industrial Z... more
Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Nastassia Putz Off the Cuff
Where the Wild Things Are
The UWM Union Theatre begins its fall schedule this weekend with a busy lineup of free screenings of recent popular films, including a 5 p.m. showing tonight of Where the Wild Things Are , Spike Jonze’s beautiful, audacious expansion more
Aug 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Pirates
The Milwaukee Brewers complete their latest three-game stand against the Pittsburgh Pirates this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more
Aug 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee