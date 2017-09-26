RSS

playwright

artk.widea.jpg

What follows is my play on the page for you’s to take a gander at, and yes, Pulitzer Prizes welcome. Break a leg. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

thecrucible.jpg.jpe

Playwright Arthur Miller may have intended The Crucible, set during the Salem witch trials, as a metaphor for McCarthy-era witch-hunting. The 1996 film adaptation retains Miller’s purpose with its dubious investigations of conspiracies invo... more

May 9, 2017 2:25 PM Home Movies

Things are wound pretty tight intellectually in an era increasingly fascinated with information and details. Different groups of people cling to different details trying to corner some kind of market on truth. more

Jan 10, 2013 1:23 PM Theater

theaterrev.jpg.jpe

It is extremely difficult to wrap one's mind around the idea of losing a loved one to an act of terror. Playwright Deborah Brevoort attempts to express that pain in The Women of Lockerbie, a theatrical fusion of contemporary more

Nov 14, 2012 4:49 PM Theater

The Milwaukee Rep closes its Stiemke Studio season with a production of a historical comedy by popular contemporary playwright Sarah Ruhl, In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play)... more

Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

The undead puppets return to the Oriental Theatre in just a couple of weeks as Angry young Men Ltd. present another helping of The Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show. If you’re a fan of the horror genre and you haven’t seen this puppet show, y.. more

Oct 24, 2011 3:05 AM Theater

blogimage7453.jpe

Marie Kohler, oneof the most prominent writers in local theater, is theplaywright-in-res A Girl of the Limberlost, ,None more

Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

SOCIAL UPDATES