playwright
Red Glare
What follows is my play on the page for you’s to take a gander at, and yes, Pulitzer Prizes welcome. Break a leg. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Art Kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Home Movies/Out on Digital: May 11, 2017
Playwright Arthur Miller may have intended The Crucible, set during the Salem witch trials, as a metaphor for McCarthy-era witch-hunting. The 1996 film adaptation retains Miller’s purpose with its dubious investigations of conspiracies invo... more
May 9, 2017 2:25 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Science and Creation at the Stiemke Studio
Things are wound pretty tight intellectually in an era increasingly fascinated with information and details. Different groups of people cling to different details trying to corner some kind of market on truth. more
Jan 10, 2013 1:23 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Raw Details Power Marquette’s ‘Women of Lockerbie’
It is extremely difficult to wrap one's mind around the idea of losing a loved one to an act of terror. Playwright Deborah Brevoort attempts to express that pain in The Women of Lockerbie, a theatrical fusion of contemporary more
Nov 14, 2012 4:49 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Rep Finds Humor 'In the Next Room'
The Milwaukee Rep closes its Stiemke Studio season with a production of a historical comedy by popular contemporary playwright Sarah Ruhl, In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play)... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Return of the Puppets of the Living Dead
The undead puppets return to the Oriental Theatre in just a couple of weeks as Angry young Men Ltd. present another helping of The Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show. If you’re a fan of the horror genre and you haven’t seen this puppet show, y.. more
Oct 24, 2011 3:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Marie Kohler Leads Theater Renaissance
Marie Kohler, oneof the most prominent writers in local theater, is theplaywright-in-res A Girl of the Limberlost, ,None more
Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Off the Cuff