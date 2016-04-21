RSS

Please Give

sunset.jpg.jpe

It’s a professional performing opportunity on a nice, spacious stage in Elm Grove. On the last day of the month, Sunset Playhouse will be holding auditions for Rising Stars at the Sunset Playhouse. Four rehearsals. Two performances days. S.. more

Apr 21, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

curtains_hattermadness.jpg.jpe

Amanda J. Hull pays tribute to Lewis Carroll next month as Milwaukee Entertainment Group presents her new drama Hatter Madness. The Brumder Mansion plays host to an imagining of Wonderland after Alice has left. There is no Queen. the Cheshire Cat .. more

Jan 26, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage12700.jpe

Robert Rodriguez penned the Predators script in 1995 at Fox Studio's request, as the sequel to John McTiernan's 1987 Predator. That film, budgeted at $18 million, made an $80 million-plus profit. After filming two lower budget sequels, Fox ... more

Oct 25, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

blogimage11170.jpe

Touring the apartment of a recently deceased woman, Kate (Catherine Keener) acts noncommittal about the paintings on the walls, the mid-century modern furniture and the objects on the shelves. The dead woman’s son is bumbling and in a hurry... more

Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES