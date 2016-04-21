Please Give
Auditions for Sunset Playhouse’s Musical MainStage
It’s a professional performing opportunity on a nice, spacious stage in Elm Grove. On the last day of the month, Sunset Playhouse will be holding auditions for Rising Stars at the Sunset Playhouse. Four rehearsals. Two performances days. S.. more
Apr 21, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Mad Tea Party at the Brumder
Amanda J. Hull pays tribute to Lewis Carroll next month as Milwaukee Entertainment Group presents her new drama Hatter Madness. The Brumder Mansion plays host to an imagining of Wonderland after Alice has left. There is no Queen. the Cheshire Cat .. more
Jan 26, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Robert Rodriguez penned the Predators script in 1995 at Fox Studio's request, as the sequel to John McTiernan's 1987 Predator. That film, budgeted at $18 million, made an $80 million-plus profit. After filming two lower budget sequels, Fox ... more
Oct 25, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Please Give
Touring the apartment of a recently deceased woman, Kate (Catherine Keener) acts noncommittal about the paintings on the walls, the mid-century modern furniture and the objects on the shelves. The dead woman’s son is bumbling and in a hurry... more
Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews