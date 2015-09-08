Plein Air Painting
Shorewood "En Plein Air"
By some cruel perversity ofnature, Wisconsin was gifted with an abundance of natural beauty and cursedwith an ever-expanding winter. The season for painting en plein air (French for “in the open air”) is soon tocome to a close. But befo.. more
Sep 8, 2015 8:30 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Around Plymouth in Eight Hours: A One-Day Plein-Air Workshop
Looking tocommune with nature? Looking to impress a potential mate with your artisticprowess? Looking to boost your vitamin D intake? Looking to kill time thisSunday (September 21) from 8:30-5:00 p.m.?A One-Day Plein-AirWorkshop with .. more
Sep 19, 2014 2:56 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Extraordinary Family Art for a May Weekend
Make this Saturday or Sunday a family art day whilecelebrating International Museum Day on May 18th, a day that honorsall museums first founded in 1970's. The Museum of Wisconsin Art and theMilwaukee Art Museum plan exceptional programs for fam.. more
May 17, 2013 4:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Door County Plein Air Festival @ Fish Creek's Dockside Quick Paint
The artists are up early to be at Fish Creek's Clark Park to determine their last painting for the Door County Plein Air Festival 2011, which begins promptly on Saturday at 9:00 am. for the last opportunity to see the aritists in action. T.. more
Jul 23, 2011 11:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Quilts In a Material World
Forty selections from more than 300 quilts collected by Delaware’s Winterthur Museum travel to the Milwaukee Public Museum for an exhibition that runs through Sept. 6, “Quilts In a Material World: Selections From The Winterthur Collection. more
Aug 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee’s Fashion Revolution
A revolution is coming—and the only platform needed is a runway. The fourth annual Fashion Revolution takes it to the catwalk this weekend in a celebration of regional designers.This year’s event will expose the remarkable creations of 12 M... more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Ashley Lewandowski Around MKE
Against all Fundamentalists
If you’re tired of their arguments, you mightwant to entertain the elemental questi PatienceWith God: Faith for People Who Don’t Like Religion (or Atheism) ,Books more
Dec 18, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Boris Doris ON THE TOWN
A Public EnemiesSneak Peek Speakeasy party at the RDI Stages was j Public Enemies ,Boris + Doris on the town more
Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE