Plein Air Shorewood
Shorewood "En Plein Air"
By some cruel perversity ofnature, Wisconsin was gifted with an abundance of natural beauty and cursedwith an ever-expanding winter. The season for painting en plein air (French for “in the open air”) is soon tocome to a close. But befo.. more
Sep 8, 2015 8:30 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Plein Air Shorewood Returns for Year Two
Though many artists will always prefer the climate-controlled convenience of the studio, a growing number of painters are taking their canvases outdoors. Credit the rising popularity of plein air painting in part to the old-fashioned allure... more
Sep 11, 2014 9:26 PM Evan Rytlewski A&E Feature
Plein Air Shorewood Concludes With a Festive Bash
Plein Air Shorewood culminates with a reception and gala during which attendees can view and bid on the more than 150 paintings created during the event for one night only. “This is a forum for conversation between neighbors,” and an opp... more
Sep 12, 2013 6:10 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Plein Air Shorewood: Kensington Square Block Party
After two days of open-air painting, artists and community members alike will be ready to cut loose at the Kensington Square Block Party. The businesses of Kensington Square and the Plein Air Committee joined more
Sep 12, 2013 6:02 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Visual Arts
Plein Air Shorewood: Painting the Outdoors
Although plein air painting may seem more like a relaxing weekend pastime than a profession, growing numbers of artists are making a substantial portion of their income by painting pictures in the open air.With its sometimes brutal climate,... more
Sep 12, 2013 5:59 PM David Luhrssen Visual Arts
Quilts In a Material World
Forty selections from more than 300 quilts collected by Delaware’s Winterthur Museum travel to the Milwaukee Public Museum for an exhibition that runs through Sept. 6, “Quilts In a Material World: Selections From The Winterthur Collection. more
Aug 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee