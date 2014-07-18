RSS
Danceworks DanceLAB Opens with ‘A Hip Hop Experience’
Back for a second year and expanded to include 13 compositions and more than 50 performers, “Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience” has a solid footing in the more
Jul 18, 2014 5:22 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Plugging into MTV
My date was surprised that Jason Powell is not a rock star, so perfectly does he look and sound the part in Plugged In, the wonderful Danceworks Performance Company more
Apr 30, 2014 12:19 AM John Schneider Classical Music
What Would Devo Do?
Jason Powell is having a great spring. In March, the gifted Milwaukee composer/performer gave a celebrated turn as Narrator/Devil in Temptation’s Snare more
Apr 18, 2014 12:58 AM John Schneider Classical Music
