Plymouth Church
Humor and Heart in Boulevard's 'Small Things'
Boulevard Theatre’s season opens with Canadian playwright Daniel MacIvor’s gracefully written and insightfully performed Small Things. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Performing Arts Weekly: Sept. 21-27, 2017
Performing Arts Week spotlights artistic events September-October, including the Florentine’s “Season Sampler" concert, Boulevard Theatre’s Small Things and Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune. more
Sep 19, 2017 1:25 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Taking on Shakespeare in Boulevard Theatre Production
Teacher and student navigate the complexities of densely packed storytelling in John Murrell’s Taking Shakespeare. more
Mar 7, 2017 3:35 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sitting Next to the Coat Rack
It was suggested that I might want to sit somewhere else. They were folding chairs right next to the stage. Probably not very comfortable. These were a pair of chairs right next to a coat rack. No obstruction of the stage. No one else there. Just .. more
Mar 6, 2017 4:16 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Performing Arts Weekly 3.2.17
The Boulevard Theatre presents the Midwest premiere of John Murrell’s dramatic comedy Taking Shakespeare; The Milwaukee Rep presents American playwright Tennessee Williams’ classic, five-character memory play, The Glass Menagerie; Rebecca H... more
Feb 28, 2017 2:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
LGBT Options for a Spiritual Christmas
Ah, Christmastide. For many LGBTs, it means church. What are some local options for inclusive services? Paul Masterson discusses the issues and offerings in this week’s “My LGBT POV.” more
Dec 20, 2016 2:25 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Theatre Gigante’s ‘Quorum’ of Satire, Frustration
Theatre Gigante stages a delightfully fun and funny political satire this month with Mark Anderson’s Quorum. more
Oct 11, 2016 3:18 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Politics and Monkeys
Theatre Gigante revive’s Mark Anderson’s Quorum, originally written for Theatre X and premiered in 1993 in the aftermath of the Clinton-Bush race of ’92. Show runs Oct. 7-15 at Plymouth Church. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:27 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
The Zoo Auditions With Boulevard
I don’t know whether Arthur Sullivan’s The Zoo sounds more like a bizarrely antiquated tale or the plot of some weird contemporary indie movie. The romantic comedy follows two couples. A wealthy man who has fallen in love with a concession.. more
Sep 3, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Devolution of Language
In the Boulevard Theatre’s currently running production of The Bald Soprano, two supercilious, well-to-do couples bicker, backbite and vie for dominance with increasing incomprehensibility, such that by play’s end, language has broken down ... more
May 3, 2016 3:28 PM Selena Milewski Theater
The Time of His Life
Mark Bucher reflects on the growth and persistence of his Boulevard Theatre as the company celebrates its 30th season. more
Jan 19, 2016 3:02 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Home for the Holidays
Ruthie answers a question from a reader having trouble splitting up the holiday time between his family and his partner’s family. She then plugs exciting events including Amy Schumer “Live in MKE” at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Dec.... more
Dec 1, 2015 7:11 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Boulevard Theatre's Israeli Immigrant Comedy
The Boulevard Theatre lends warmth to a tiny East Side stage as it renders the Wisconsin premiere of Jason Odell Williams' Handle with Care. Zoe Schwartz is vibrantly endearing as Ayelot. She's a,Theater more
Nov 9, 2015 9:42 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Boulevard’s HANDLE WITH CARE Next Month
It just might be the first Christmas show of the holiday season. And it’s Jewish. And it’s being staged at a UCC church. Did I mention it’s also a romantic comedy? Hugh Blewett and Zoe Schwartz star with Mitch Weindorf and Chrstine Lathrop.. more
Oct 31, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Midwest Premiere of ‘Handle With Care’
Boulevard Theatre’s presents the romantic comedy Handle With Care, by Emmy Award-nominated writer and producer Jason Odell Williams. Show runs Nov. 7- 29 at Plymouth Church. more
Oct 27, 2015 9:26 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Boulevard Theatre General Auditions
The Boulevard Theatre will be holding auditions for its 30th Anniversary Season next month. Potential scripts for the upcoming 2015-2016 theater season include Jason Odell Williams’ contemporary comedy Handle With Care , C. Denby Swanson’s contemp.. more
May 29, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Boulevard Presents an ‘Rx’ for Laughs
Boulevard Theatre’s 'Rx,' staged in the beautifully converted basement of Plymouth Church, is an appealing love story and satire of America’s over-dependence on pharmaceuticals. more
Apr 20, 2015 11:40 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Boulevard Theatre Presents Kate Fodor’s ‘Rx’
Boulevard Theatre takes on Big Pharma with Kate Fodor’s play Rx, April 18-May 3. more
Apr 15, 2015 12:52 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
The Subject Was Roses
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its season with a production of Frank D. Gilroy’s 1964 drama The Subject Was Roses in the intimate Studio Theatre of the Broadway Theatre Center. Nicholas Harazin stars as Timmy Cleary, a young more
Nov 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee