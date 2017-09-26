RSS

Plymouth Church

Boulevard Theatre’s season opens with Canadian playwright Daniel MacIvor’s gracefully written and insightfully performed Small Things. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Theater

Performing Arts Week spotlights artistic events September-October, including the Florentine’s “Season Sampler" concert, Boulevard Theatre’s Small Things and Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune. more

Sep 19, 2017 1:25 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Teacher and student navigate the complexities of densely packed storytelling in John Murrell’s Taking Shakespeare. more

Mar 7, 2017 3:35 PM Theater

It was suggested that I might want to sit somewhere else. They were folding chairs right next to the stage. Probably not very comfortable. These were a pair of chairs right next to a coat rack. No obstruction of the stage. No one else there. Just .. more

Mar 6, 2017 4:16 PM Theater

paw_blvdthatre_a_bytroyfreund.jpg.jpe

The Boulevard Theatre presents the Midwest premiere of John Murrell’s dramatic comedy Taking Shakespeare; The Milwaukee Rep presents American playwright Tennessee Williams’ classic, five-character memory play, The Glass Menagerie; Rebecca H... more

Feb 28, 2017 2:10 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Ah, Christmastide. For many LGBTs, it means church. What are some local options for inclusive services? Paul Masterson discusses the issues and offerings in this week’s “My LGBT POV.” more

Dec 20, 2016 2:25 PM My LGBTQ POV

Theatre Gigante stages a delightfully fun and funny political satire this month with Mark Anderson’s Quorum. more

Oct 11, 2016 3:18 PM Theater

Theatre Gigante revive’s Mark Anderson’s Quorum, originally written for Theatre X and premiered in 1993 in the aftermath of the Clinton-Bush race of ’92. Show runs Oct. 7-15 at Plymouth Church. more

Oct 4, 2016 3:27 PM A&E Feature

I don’t know whether Arthur Sullivan’s The Zoo sounds more like a bizarrely antiquated tale or the plot of some weird contemporary indie movie. The romantic comedy follows two couples. A wealthy man who has fallen in love with a concession.. more

Sep 3, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

In the Boulevard Theatre’s currently running production of The Bald Soprano, two supercilious, well-to-do couples bicker, backbite and vie for dominance with increasing incomprehensibility, such that by play’s end, language has broken down ... more

May 3, 2016 3:28 PM Theater

Mark Bucher reflects on the growth and persistence of his Boulevard Theatre as the company celebrates its 30th season. more

Jan 19, 2016 3:02 PM A&E Feature

Ruthie answers a question from a reader having trouble splitting up the holiday time between his family and his partner’s family. She then plugs exciting events including Amy Schumer “Live in MKE” at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Dec.... more

Dec 1, 2015 7:11 PM Hear Me Out

The Boulevard Theatre lends warmth to a tiny East Side stage as it renders the Wisconsin premiere of Jason Odell Williams' Handle with Care. Zoe Schwartz is vibrantly endearing as Ayelot. She's a,Theater more

Nov 9, 2015 9:42 AM Theater

It just might be the first Christmas show of the holiday season. And it’s Jewish. And it’s being staged at a UCC church. Did I mention it’s also a romantic comedy? Hugh Blewett and Zoe Schwartz star with Mitch Weindorf and Chrstine Lathrop.. more

Oct 31, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Boulevard Theatre’s presents the romantic comedy Handle With Care, by Emmy Award-nominated writer and producer Jason Odell Williams. Show runs Nov. 7- 29 at Plymouth Church. more

Oct 27, 2015 9:26 PM Theater

The Boulevard Theatre will be holding auditions for its 30th Anniversary Season next month. Potential scripts for the upcoming 2015-2016 theater season include Jason Odell Williams’ contemporary comedy Handle With Care , C. Denby Swanson’s contemp.. more

May 29, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Boulevard Theatre’s 'Rx,' staged in the beautifully converted basement of Plymouth Church, is an appealing love story and satire of America’s over-dependence on pharmaceuticals. more

Apr 20, 2015 11:40 AM Theater

Boulevard Theatre takes on Big Pharma with Kate Fodor’s play Rx, April 18-May 3. more

Apr 15, 2015 12:52 AM Theater

Dec. 26, 1960: Vince Lombardi has the Packers in Philadelphia for their first NFL championship game in 16 years. Paul Hornung, Jim Taylor and their pals dominate the Eagles statistically but trail, 17-13, in the final minutes. With no timeo... more

Jan 11, 2011 12:00 AM More Sports

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its season with a production of Frank D. Gilroy’s 1964 drama The Subject Was Roses in the intimate Studio Theatre of the Broadway Theatre Center. Nicholas Harazin stars as Timmy Cleary, a young more

Nov 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

