Po Bronson
Salva and DJ Kid Cut Up Return to Milwaukee for the Miltown Beat Down Finals
For nearly a decade, Milwaukee’s Miltown BeatDown has been bringing producers from the local hip-hop scene together—thenpitting them against each other in beat battles judged before a live crowd.When the battles started in 2005, Milwaukee hip-h.. more
Oct 27, 2014 5:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Winners and Losers
The Olympics, one could argue, are the epitome of competition, where all the top dogs have their day. However, to be called competitive may indicate that you’re pushy, obsessed with winning and that nobody likes you more
Aug 4, 2013 11:31 PM Kenya C. Evans Books
The Nature of ‘NurtureShock’
The aptly titled book NurtureShock is a riveting look into the mysterious minds of children and the teachings of myth-guided parents.Po Bronson, best-selling author and proud parent of two, and who co-wrote NurtureShock with Ashley Merryman... more
May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Kenya C. Evans Books