RSS

Po Bronson

miltown_beat_down.jpg.jpe

For nearly a decade, Milwaukee’s Miltown BeatDown has been bringing producers from the local hip-hop scene together—thenpitting them against each other in beat battles judged before a live crowd.When the battles started in 2005, Milwaukee hip-h.. more

Oct 27, 2014 5:15 PM On Music

The Olympics, one could argue, are the epitome of competition, where all the top dogs have their day. However, to be called competitive may indicate that you’re pushy, obsessed with winning and that nobody likes you more

Aug 4, 2013 11:31 PM Books

blogimage10860.jpe

The aptly titled book NurtureShock is a riveting look into the mysterious minds of children and the teachings of myth-guided parents.Po Bronson, best-selling author and proud parent of two, and who co-wrote NurtureShock with Ashley Merryman... more

May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES