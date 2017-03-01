RSS

Last month, Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a memo supporting the federal government's continuing use of private prisons, rescinding an Obama administration directive last year that aimed to reduce and eventually phase out federal rel... more

Mar 1, 2017 4:37 PM Democracy in Crisis

bookpreview_kevinallison _(bydaviddietz).jpg.jpe

We caught up with Allison ahead of his show at The Back Room at Colectivo on Friday, Dec. 16 to talk about the show, what led him to it and how he has become a therapist of sorts for his listeners. more

Dec 15, 2016 2:29 PM Off the Cuff

localmusic_joewong.jpg.jpe

Some of the most highly regarded drummers in the Milwaukee music scene will join Joe Wong for a live recording of his “Trap Set” podcast. more

Nov 22, 2016 4:22 PM Local Music

sexpress mr.widea.jpg.jpe

This time on the Sexpress Podcast, Tyler and Liz answer a conscientious 22 year old's question about how to make his girlfriend as happy as possible.To hear your question answered on a subsequent show, send it to sexpress@shepex.com, or write.. more

Dec 14, 2015 10:50 PM , Sexpress

sexpress mr.widea.jpg.jpe

This time on the Sexpress Podcast- Liz and Tyler answer a listener's question about how he should proceed with a friendship that he wants to become something more.  Can't get enough Sexpress?  Listen to past episodes here.Want to have your qu.. more

Oct 12, 2015 2:43 PM , Sexpress

This week in the Sexpress Podcast: Answering a listener's question about how to get back in the saddle after a traumatic experience. To hear your questions answered on a subsequent episode, send them to Sexpress@Shepex.com. more

Sep 16, 2015 3:57 PM , Sexpress

sexpress mr.widea.jpg.jpe

This time on the Sexpress Podcast: Answering a listener's question about their girlfriend's "number," and whether or not he has the right to be upset.  Want to see your question answered on a subsequent episode? Create a free account and ask .. more

Aug 26, 2015 8:09 PM , Sexpress

sexpress mr.widea.jpg.jpe

This time on the Sexpress Podcast: Is it a huge red flag for your significant other to take someone other than you as a date to a friend's wedding?      Want more Sexpress Podcast? Check out the archive here.Would you like to hear your question.. more

Aug 19, 2015 4:06 PM , Sexpress

sexpress mr.widea.jpg.jpe

This time on the Sexpress Podcast- Advice on how to maintain a long distance relationship, and whether to drop a martial arts night class.  Plus, figure out why Liz says "I'm gonna give the worst advice ever."  Want to have one of your relation.. more

Aug 5, 2015 4:03 PM , Sexpress

sexpress mr.jpg.jpe

This time on the Sexpress podcast: Dating a girl who still hangs out with her exes, and the red flags of an unstable potential mother in-law.Also: A very good Ray Romano impression. Do you have a question for Tyler and Liz? Submit it in the c.. more

Jul 10, 2015 7:06 PM , Sexpress

This week on The Disclaimer: All hands on deck! Some guy with a podcast insulted a historic symbol of our city’s roots, values and traditions, so we as a city must come together and respond by… washing our hands of that symbol? Is Milwaukee really.. more

Jun 4, 2015 3:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

curtains_foramusementonly.jpg.jpe

This past Friday I had the opportunity to go down toThe Underground Collaborative to see Nick Vatterott perform his very unique styleof stand-up comedy. I was treated to not only an amazing show by Nick, but got to enjoy fantastic sets by two lo.. more

May 18, 2015 6:45 PM Comedy

Ina sense, Night Vale is what happens when the News from Lake Woebegonecrawls off the airwaves and into the altogether more unsettling world ofinternet podcasts. But that’s not a really good description of it. The podcastseries takes the form .. more

Jun 26, 2014 10:52 PM Theater

comedy bang bang turner hall ballroom 2013 review horatio sans.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Sara Bill

Much like a lively Twitter feed, podcasting has become an almost indispensable technological tool for modern comedians. Whereas once you had to incessantly tour crappy comedy clubs to build a follow,Comedy Reviews more

Oct 8, 2013 10:54 AM Comedy

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly roundtable between the station's Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I, we're joined by guest Brian Kramp, who updates us on his new podcasting gig at OnMilwaukee and everything else h.. more

Jun 20, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

_dsc8759.jpg.jpe

Melissa Miller

Though he’s received a well-deserved boost in recognition in recent years, largely thanks to his popular WTF podcast, Marc Maron has always been what you might call a comedian’s comedian. Referring to anyone as a more

May 6, 2013 11:35 AM Comedy

Do you recommend any particular books for a young, married couple with fizzling bedroom sparks? I've been reading Fifty Shades and some of it sounds fun/worth trying. We just don't know how to try! Who knew spanking had a technique!? We a... more

Sep 14, 2012 11:52 AM Sexpress

blogimage18030.jpe

Even though he's only in his late 40s, Ike Reilly speaks like a man strangled by the Great Depression... more

Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

Actor/Youngblood Theatre co-founder Michael Cotey has been preparing for a performance as Dr. Faustus in youngblood’s production of An Apology.He brings the role to a former factory space at the Pritzlaff building. It’s kind of an interesting c.. more

May 26, 2011 1:11 PM Theater

May 25, 2011 8:25 AM Theater

