Democracy in Crisis Episode 5: Shane Bauer on Private Prisons & Stoned at CPAC (Podcast)
Last month, Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a memo supporting the federal government's continuing use of private prisons, rescinding an Obama administration directive last year that aimed to reduce and eventually phase out federal rel... more
Mar 1, 2017 4:37 PM Baynard Woods Democracy in Crisis
Kevin Allison Brings ‘RISK! Live’ to Milwaukee
We caught up with Allison ahead of his show at The Back Room at Colectivo on Friday, Dec. 16 to talk about the show, what led him to it and how he has become a therapist of sorts for his listeners. more
Dec 15, 2016 2:29 PM Rob Hullum Off the Cuff
Joe Wong’s ‘The Trap Set’ Podcast Lets the Drummer Get Some
Some of the most highly regarded drummers in the Milwaukee music scene will join Joe Wong for a live recording of his “Trap Set” podcast. more
Nov 22, 2016 4:22 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Bring Home the Beef
This time on the Sexpress Podcast, Tyler and Liz answer a conscientious 22 year old's question about how to make his girlfriend as happy as possible.To hear your question answered on a subsequent show, send it to sexpress@shepex.com, or write.. more
Dec 14, 2015 10:50 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Hatch
This time on the Sexpress Podcast- Liz and Tyler answer a listener's question about how he should proceed with a friendship that he wants to become something more. Can't get enough Sexpress? Listen to past episodes here.Want to have your qu.. more
Oct 12, 2015 2:43 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Back In the Saddle
This week in the Sexpress Podcast: Answering a listener's question about how to get back in the saddle after a traumatic experience. To hear your questions answered on a subsequent episode, send them to Sexpress@Shepex.com. more
Sep 16, 2015 3:57 PM Tyler Menz, Liz Ziner Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: What's your Number?
This time on the Sexpress Podcast: Answering a listener's question about their girlfriend's "number," and whether or not he has the right to be upset. Want to see your question answered on a subsequent episode? Create a free account and ask .. more
Aug 26, 2015 8:09 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Wedding Woes
This time on the Sexpress Podcast: Is it a huge red flag for your significant other to take someone other than you as a date to a friend's wedding? Want more Sexpress Podcast? Check out the archive here.Would you like to hear your question.. more
Aug 19, 2015 4:06 PM Tyler Menz, Liz Ziner Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Long Distance Judo
This time on the Sexpress Podcast- Advice on how to maintain a long distance relationship, and whether to drop a martial arts night class. Plus, figure out why Liz says "I'm gonna give the worst advice ever." Want to have one of your relation.. more
Aug 5, 2015 4:03 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Exes and In-Laws
This time on the Sexpress podcast: Dating a girl who still hangs out with her exes, and the red flags of an unstable potential mother in-law.Also: A very good Ray Romano impression. Do you have a question for Tyler and Liz? Submit it in the c.. more
Jul 10, 2015 7:06 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Idiotic Campaign to Replace Milwaukee's Flag
This week on The Disclaimer: All hands on deck! Some guy with a podcast insulted a historic symbol of our city’s roots, values and traditions, so we as a city must come together and respond by… washing our hands of that symbol? Is Milwaukee really.. more
Jun 4, 2015 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Nick Vatterott @ The Underground Collaborative
This past Friday I had the opportunity to go down toThe Underground Collaborative to see Nick Vatterott perform his very unique styleof stand-up comedy. I was treated to not only an amazing show by Nick, but got to enjoy fantastic sets by two lo.. more
May 18, 2015 6:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Comedy
Night Vale Comes To The Pabst
Ina sense, Night Vale is what happens when the News from Lake Woebegonecrawls off the airwaves and into the altogether more unsettling world ofinternet podcasts. But that’s not a really good description of it. The podcastseries takes the form .. more
Jun 26, 2014 10:52 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Comedy Bang! Bang! w/ The Birthday Boys @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Much like a lively Twitter feed, podcasting has become an almost indispensable technological tool for modern comedians. Whereas once you had to incessantly tour crappy comedy clubs to build a follow,Comedy Reviews more
Oct 8, 2013 10:54 AM Thomas Michalski Comedy
This Week on The Disclaimer: Brian Kramp on the State of Commercial Radio
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly roundtable between the station's Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I, we're joined by guest Brian Kramp, who updates us on his new podcasting gig at OnMilwaukee and everything else h.. more
Jun 20, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Marc Maron @ The Pabst Theater
Though he’s received a well-deserved boost in recognition in recent years, largely thanks to his popular WTF podcast, Marc Maron has always been what you might call a comedian’s comedian. Referring to anyone as a more
May 6, 2013 11:35 AM Thomas Michalski Comedy
Banishing Boredom in the Bedroom
Do you recommend any particular books for a young, married couple with fizzling bedroom sparks? I've been reading Fifty Shades and some of it sounds fun/worth trying. We just don't know how to try! Who knew spanking had a technique!? We a... more
Sep 14, 2012 11:52 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Ike Reilly's Hard-Luck Tales
Even though he's only in his late 40s, Ike Reilly speaks like a man strangled by the Great Depression... more
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Music Feature 1 Comments
PODCAST: An Interview With Michael Cotey about Youngblood's APOLOGY pt. 3
Actor/Youngblood Theatre co-founder Michael Cotey has been preparing for a performance as Dr. Faustus in youngblood’s production of An Apology.He brings the role to a former factory space at the Pritzlaff building. It’s kind of an interesting c.. more
May 26, 2011 1:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
PODCAST: An Interview With Michael Cotey about Youngblood's APOLOGY pt. 2
Actor/Youngblood Theatre co-founder Michael Cotey has been preparing for a performance as Dr. Faustus in youngblood's production of An Apology.He brings the role to a former factory space at the Pritzlaff building. It's kind of an interesting .. more
May 25, 2011 8:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater