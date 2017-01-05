Podcasts
Standups Greg Bach and J. Tyler Menz: The Visitor and The Aficiona-D’oh! of Milwaukee's 'Simpsons' Podcast
Jan 5, 2017 7:41 PM Nick Olig Around MKE
Sexpress Podcast: The Phanton of the Stockroom
This time on the Sexpress Podcast, Liz and Tyler answer a listener's question about asking out an older woman at work. If you'd like to hear your question answered on a subsequent episode, leave it in the comments below, or send it to sexpres.. more
Jan 19, 2016 8:43 PM Tyler Menz, Liz Ziner Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Back In the Saddle
This week in the Sexpress Podcast: Answering a listener's question about how to get back in the saddle after a traumatic experience. To hear your questions answered on a subsequent episode, send them to Sexpress@Shepex.com. more
Sep 16, 2015 3:57 PM Tyler Menz, Liz Ziner Sexpress
Chris Hardwick: Pop Culture Maverick
Comedian, podcaster and TV personality Chris Hardwick spoke with the Shepherd ahead of his tour stop at the Pabst Theater. more
May 5, 2015 10:22 PM Joshua Miller A&E Feature
Evan Christian
Evan Christian’s commitment to mastering the flamenco guitar is so great that he moved to Spain to study the craft. That’s not to say that his playing is completely grounded in tradition, though. In the studio, he pairs his flamenco more
Dec 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Laurel and Hardy
The Milwaukee Rep produces the U.S. premiere of Laurel and Hardy , Tom McGrath’s tribute to the comedy team from the Golden Age of cinema. McGrath’s script envisions a meeting between Laurel and Hardy in the afterlife. more
Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Portrait Society Gallery’s Everyday People
Whereas “reality” entertainment often relies on a carefully planned series of falsehoods, artistic realism uses the natural beauty and emotion of our surroundings to depict life.Unaltered human beauty is on display in the Portrait Societ... more
Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Back Door Slam
Born of a Dire Straits song, named for a Robert Cray song, and obviously inspired by guit Roll Away ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
CountryFest '08
It’s not exactly shooting a man in Reno just to watch him die, but country singer T LastChild in the Woods: Saving Our Children from Nature-Deficit Disorder, ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee