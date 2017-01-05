RSS

Jan 5, 2017 7:41 PM Around MKE

This time on the Sexpress Podcast, Liz and Tyler answer a listener's question about asking out an older woman at work. If you'd like to hear your question answered on a subsequent episode, leave it in the comments below, or send it to sexpres.. more

Jan 19, 2016 8:43 PM , Sexpress

This week in the Sexpress Podcast: Answering a listener's question about how to get back in the saddle after a traumatic experience. To hear your questions answered on a subsequent episode, send them to Sexpress@Shepex.com. more

Sep 16, 2015 3:57 PM , Sexpress

specialpreview_nerdist.jpg.jpe

Comedian, podcaster and TV personality Chris Hardwick spoke with the Shepherd ahead of his tour stop at the Pabst Theater. more

May 5, 2015 10:22 PM A&E Feature

blogimage13419.jpe

Evan Christian’s commitment to mastering the flamenco guitar is so great that he moved to Spain to study the craft. That’s not to say that his playing is completely grounded in tradition, though. In the studio, he pairs his flamenco more

Dec 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12424.jpe

The Milwaukee Rep produces the U.S. premiere of Laurel and Hardy , Tom McGrath’s tribute to the comedy team from the Golden Age of cinema. McGrath’s script envisions a meeting between Laurel and Hardy in the afterlife. more

Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12051.jpe

Whereas “reality” entertainment often relies on a carefully planned series of falsehoods, artistic realism uses the natural beauty and emotion of our surroundings to depict life.Unaltered human beauty is on display in the Portrait Societ... more

Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage1792.jpe

Born of a Dire Straits song, named for a Robert Cray song, and obviously inspired by guitar

Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage1751.jpe

It's not exactly shooting a man in Reno just to watch him die, but country singer

Apr 19, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

