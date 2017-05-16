RSS

ginsberg.jpg.jpe

For defining the anguish of society’s outsiders with his 1955 poem “Howl," Allen Ginsberg became a characteristic voice of the Beat generation. First Thought: Conversations with Allen Ginsberg, edited by Michael Schumacher, collects 18 i... more

May 16, 2017 2:52 PM Books

thesoulsofblackfolk.jpg.jpe

Part sociology, part history, part poem, Du Bois’ 1903 essay collection, The Souls of Black Folk, influenced African American thought and action throughout the 20th century and remains relevant today, essayist Vann R. Newkirk II stresses in... more

Mar 7, 2017 1:11 PM Books

blogimage18810.jpe

Willis Barnstone, poet and Indiana University comparative literature professor, has been on a mission to shine new light on the sacred writings of Jews and Christians. The latest chapter in his often-intriguing project recovers the poetry a... more

May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Books

