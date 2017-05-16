Poem
First Thought: Conversations with Allen Ginsberg (University of Minnesota Press), edited by Michael Schumacher
For defining the anguish of society’s outsiders with his 1955 poem “Howl," Allen Ginsberg became a characteristic voice of the Beat generation. First Thought: Conversations with Allen Ginsberg, edited by Michael Schumacher, collects 18 i... more
May 16, 2017 2:52 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Souls of Black Folk (Restless Books), by W.E.B. Du Bois
Part sociology, part history, part poem, Du Bois’ 1903 essay collection, The Souls of Black Folk, influenced African American thought and action throughout the 20th century and remains relevant today, essayist Vann R. Newkirk II stresses in... more
Mar 7, 2017 1:11 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Poems of Jesus Christ (W.W. Norton), translated by Willis Barnstone
Willis Barnstone, poet and Indiana University comparative literature professor, has been on a mission to shine new light on the sacred writings of Jews and Christians. The latest chapter in his often-intriguing project recovers the poetry a... more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books