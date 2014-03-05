Poet
'An Iliad’ for All Time
The Iliad is one of the oldest stories still being told. It’s not so much a pillar of world literature as a living trunk that continues to grow branches. The latest offshoot, An Iliad, is the Obie-winning adaptation by Lisa Peterson and Den... more
Mar 5, 2014 3:15 PM David Luhrssen Theater
Harvey Taylor
So wildly varied is the recording output of Milwaukee poet, singer, trumpeter and activist Harvey Taylor that one never knows where he will go from one album to the next. Inspired by last year's Middle Eastern uprisings, Taylor and various ... more
Apr 24, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Woodland Pattern Hosts Joshua Clover
Joshua Clover is an accomplished writer, critic, teacher and journalist specializing in poetry and poetics, with an emphasis on the contemporary. Clover, who currently teaches in the Department of English at UC-Davis, is the author of two b... more
Apr 9, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Pfister Narrator Ed Makowski
Ed Makowski hosts a series on public radio, tends bar in Riverwest and writes uniquely themed poetry. His latest gig as the Pfister Hotel's in-house story maven sounds like a good tale in the making... more
Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Woodland Pattern's Array of Poetry Readings
Spring doesn't officially begin until later this month, but activity is already blooming at the local Woodland Pattern Book Center, where this week offers an array of outstanding author readings for the poetry enthusiast. First on the docke... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
National Poetry Slam
Seventy-six teams of spoken-word poets from cities all over the world, including Paris,
Aug 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee