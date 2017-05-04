RSS

Pokemon Go

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of hot takes with Ryan Scheicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we bounce back and forth between a variety of mostly unrelated topics, including a few reliable favorites. Matt kic.. more

May 4, 2017 7:53 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly topic tackle with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we try to make some of the many (many, many, many) odd stories surrounding Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke. Like Donal.. more

Jan 26, 2017 8:33 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly opinion roundtable, Matt Wild and I discuss the latest chapter of Milwaukee County's ongoing Pokemon Go saga. The county is trying to prevent another influx of augmented reality game players in its parks .. more

Dec 8, 2016 10:22 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, Milwaukee's go-to source for Pokemon-related commentary with Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild, Ryan Schleicher and I, we've got more Pokemon hot takes to share. Since last week's episode, the county has released s.. more

Sep 1, 2016 2:00 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we return from a summer hiatus to tackle a pair of timely subjects. The Milwaukee County Parks department turned heads this week wh.. more

Aug 25, 2016 6:00 PM On Music

Historic Lake Park has been thenumber one Milwaukee destination for players of the popular mobile game PokémonGo, but that may soon change.Milwaukee County Parks is reportedlyattempting to temporarily shut down all Poké Stops, Poké Gyms .. more

Aug 24, 2016 7:44 PM Around MKE

In just one week Pokémon Go has become a nationwidephenomenon. The augmented reality game has been downloaded over 15 milliontimes as of Wednesday according to USAToday.Milwaukee County Parks is now getting in on the trend by holding a Pok.. more

Jul 15, 2016 9:32 PM Around MKE

Pokémon Go is Announced, Ubisoft Opens a Theme Park, and We Discuss the Pros and Cons of Mario Maker!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video more

Sep 14, 2015 2:20 PM Video Games are Dumb

Cheap Trick followed up their breakthrough At Budokan album with a real curveball: 1979’s Dream Police, an ambitious concept album that gave their signature power-pop an epic makeover, layering on synthesizers and orchestrations. It went on... more

Jan 20, 2011 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Spinning some of the rarest funk and soul 45s from the ’60s and ’70s, The Get Down regularly packs Mad Planet with its twice-monthly dance parties. For the holiday, the Get Down will turn the Turner Hall Ballroom into one of the city’s more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Fire on Water (518 N. Water St.) will be hosting a cover-free New Year's Eve Party on December, 31 from 10pm until 4am. Two bands (SLM and Recalcitrant) will be alternating sets all night! Enjoy a free champagne toast at midnight. Plus drin... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

The historical and spiritual context of stained-glass art only adds to the enjoyment of this form in the 21st century. Often, however, the beauty of the final product overshadows the creative process required to create stained-glass more

Nov 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Recording under a multitude of aliases, but most notoriously as Plastikman, Richie Hawtin has been a pioneer of electronic music since the late ’80s, when he was a teenager border-hopping his way into the Detroit techno scene from Ontario. more

Nov 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee county zoo is open 365 days a year, including holidays like Thanksgiving. As an added bonus, the zoo is giving free admission to Milwaukee County residents with I.D. today, offering the perfect opportunity for families more

Nov 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

There never was a James Bond, but Her Majesty’s Secret Service numbered some fascinating agents in its ranks, including the historian Hugh Trevor-Roper and authors Malcolm Muggeridge and Graham Greene. Bond’s creator, Ian Fleming, worked wi... more

Nov 15, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Vincent High School graduate Capt. Calvin Fisher is a distinguished U.S. officer participating in an environmentally friendly project with Qahtan Kareem, CEO of the Alshefar Group. As the individual in charge of the Iraqi-Based Industrial Z... more

Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

