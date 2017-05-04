Pokemon Go
This Week on The Disclaimer: Dave Begel, Public Art, Sports Writing, Bad Games and More
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of hot takes with Ryan Scheicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we bounce back and forth between a variety of mostly unrelated topics, including a few reliable favorites. Matt kic.. more
May 4, 2017 7:53 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: This Sheriff Clarke Situation is Getting Scary
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly topic tackle with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we try to make some of the many (many, many, many) odd stories surrounding Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke. Like Donal.. more
Jan 26, 2017 8:33 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Pokemon Restrictions, Offensive Beer Names and Rolling Stone's Year-End List
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly opinion roundtable, Matt Wild and I discuss the latest chapter of Milwaukee County's ongoing Pokemon Go saga. The county is trying to prevent another influx of augmented reality game players in its parks .. more
Dec 8, 2016 10:22 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: More Pokemon, a Strip Club Scandal and JS Attribution Errors
This week on The Disclaimer, Milwaukee's go-to source for Pokemon-related commentary with Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild, Ryan Schleicher and I, we've got more Pokemon hot takes to share. Since last week's episode, the county has released s.. more
Sep 1, 2016 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Pokemon Go and the Disappearing Journal Sentinel Archives
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we return from a summer hiatus to tackle a pair of timely subjects. The Milwaukee County Parks department turned heads this week wh.. more
Aug 25, 2016 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Is Milwaukee County Parks Shutting Down the City’s Favorite Pokemon Go Destination?
Historic Lake Park has been thenumber one Milwaukee destination for players of the popular mobile game PokémonGo, but that may soon change.Milwaukee County Parks is reportedlyattempting to temporarily shut down all Poké Stops, Poké Gyms .. more
Aug 24, 2016 7:44 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Mitchell Park to Hold Pokémon Go Event
In just one week Pokémon Go has become a nationwidephenomenon. The augmented reality game has been downloaded over 15 milliontimes as of Wednesday according to USAToday.Milwaukee County Parks is now getting in on the trend by holding a Pok.. more
Jul 15, 2016 9:32 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
PressureCast Ninety-Five: Pokémon Go Invades The Real World
Pokémon Go is Announced, Ubisoft Opens a Theme Park, and We Discuss the Pros and Cons of Mario Maker!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video more
Sep 14, 2015 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
This Week in Milwaukee
Cheap Trick followed up their breakthrough At Budokan album with a real curveball: 1979’s Dream Police, an ambitious concept album that gave their signature power-pop an epic makeover, layering on synthesizers and orchestrations. It went on... more
Jan 20, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments
The Get Down
Spinning some of the rarest funk and soul 45s from the ’60s and ’70s, The Get Down regularly packs Mad Planet with its twice-monthly dance parties. For the holiday, the Get Down will turn the Turner Hall Ballroom into one of the city’s more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Get Lit NYE
Fire on Water (518 N. Water St.) will be hosting a cover-free New Year's Eve Party on December, 31 from 10pm until 4am. Two bands (SLM and Recalcitrant) will be alternating sets all night! Enjoy a free champagne toast at midnight. Plus drin... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Let There Be Light: Stained Glass and Drawings
The historical and spiritual context of stained-glass art only adds to the enjoyment of this form in the 21st century. Often, however, the beauty of the final product overshadows the creative process required to create stained-glass more
Nov 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Richie Hawtin w/ Gaiser, Dela, Jason Patrick and Adulture
Recording under a multitude of aliases, but most notoriously as Plastikman, Richie Hawtin has been a pioneer of electronic music since the late ’80s, when he was a teenager border-hopping his way into the Detroit techno scene from Ontario. more
Nov 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Free Day
The Milwaukee county zoo is open 365 days a year, including holidays like Thanksgiving. As an added bonus, the zoo is giving free admission to Milwaukee County residents with I.D. today, offering the perfect opportunity for families more
Nov 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Secret History of MI6 1909-1949 (Penguin Press), by Keith Jeffery
There never was a James Bond, but Her Majesty’s Secret Service numbered some fascinating agents in its ranks, including the historian Hugh Trevor-Roper and authors Malcolm Muggeridge and Graham Greene. Bond’s creator, Ian Fleming, worked wi... more
Nov 15, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Milwaukee Soldier Turning the Desert Green in Iraq
Vincent High School graduate Capt. Calvin Fisher is a distinguished U.S. officer participating in an environmentally friendly project with Qahtan Kareem, CEO of the Alshefar Group. As the individual in charge of the Iraqi-Based Industrial Z... more
Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Nastassia Putz Off the Cuff