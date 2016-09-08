RSS

Pokemon

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half an hour of opinionated conversation with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, it's time once again for our fall concert preview. So we get right to it, and there's a lot to g.. more

Sep 8, 2016 8:08 PM On Music

pokemongo.jpg.jpe

Historic Lake Park has been thenumber one Milwaukee destination for players of the popular mobile game PokémonGo, but that may soon change.Milwaukee County Parks is reportedlyattempting to temporarily shut down all Poké Stops, Poké Gyms .. more

Aug 24, 2016 7:44 PM Around MKE

vgad_pressurecast95.jpg.jpe

Pokémon Go is Announced, Ubisoft Opens a Theme Park, and We Discuss the Pros and Cons of Mario Maker!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video more

Sep 14, 2015 2:20 PM Video Games are Dumb

blogimage13090.jpe

“It’s not easy being green,” Kermit the frog once lamented, but many Kermit’s cousins don’t face those difficulties since frogs come in a wide variety of colors beyond just green, including vivid blues, deep reds and all shad more

Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13049.jpe

The Milwaukee county zoo is open 365 days a year, including holidays like Thanksgiving. As an added bonus, the zoo is giving free admission to Milwaukee County residents with I.D. today, offering the perfect opportunity for families more

Nov 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Vincent High School graduate Capt. Calvin Fisher is a distinguished U.S. officer participating in an environmentally friendly project with Qahtan Kareem, CEO of the Alshefar Group. As the individual in charge of the Iraqi-Based Industrial Z... more

Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

SOCIAL UPDATES