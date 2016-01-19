Poland Under Glass
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 21-27
Riverwest FemFest gifts the city with four days of music and poetry, while Pablove raises money for a great cause. more
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan 15-21
Shirley Manson lends her voice to a great cause, Klassik and Black Belt Theatre play release shows and the Brewcity Bruisers kick off their season. more
Mitchell Park Domes ‘Poland Under Glass’
We've made it through the exciting (and busy) holidayseason, but that doesn't mean the fun has come to an end! Our beloved cityplans to infuse Polish sights, sounds and smells into The Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.) on Saturday, Jan. 17 from 9a.m... more
Women Who Play Men, Men Who Play Women
The local all-woman sketch comedy group Broadminded returns to the stage with a new show this week. With their regular rehearsal, writing and performance cycle, Broadminded have the dedication to match their intelligence and talent.Stacy Ba... more
