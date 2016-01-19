RSS

Poland Under Glass

Riverwest FemFest gifts the city with four days of music and poetry, while Pablove raises money for a great cause. more

Jan 19, 2016 2:01 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Photo Credit: Eric Ryan Anderson

Shirley Manson lends her voice to a great cause, Klassik and Black Belt Theatre play release shows and the Brewcity Bruisers kick off their season. more

Jan 13, 2015 9:56 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Thinkstock

We've made it through the exciting (and busy) holidayseason, but that doesn't mean the fun has come to an end! Our beloved cityplans to infuse Polish sights, sounds and smells into The Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.) on Saturday, Jan. 17 from 9a.m... more

Jan 9, 2015 7:50 PM Around MKE 2 Comments

The local all-woman sketch comedy group Broadminded returns to the stage with a new show this week. With their regular rehearsal, writing and performance cycle, Broadminded have the dedication to match their intelligence and talent.Stacy Ba... more

Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

