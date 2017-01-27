Polar Bear Plunge
A New 'PaddleTavern' Will Hit the Milwaukee River this May
In case you were under the impression that there were nomore available options for Milwaukeeans to drink beer, Milwaukee-native RedmondTuttle and Ryan Jaeger, who created a similar service in Minnesota, havecreated the PaddleTavern. Imag.. more
Jan 27, 2017 9:52 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Milwaukee’s Boris and Doris attended the 2015 Polar Bear Plunge in Lake Michigan, Colectivo Prospect’s Gospel Brunch featuring The Sharon Travelers and Club Garibaldi’s Zappa Fest. more
Jan 6, 2015 9:17 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan 1-6
This week we’re flying kites, raising steins and celebrating musical romance at sea. more
Dec 30, 2014 11:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Boris and Doris On the Town
Icy Plunge: John and Jodi Eastberg hosted their yearly New Year’s Day/post-Polar Bear Plunge at their cozy Cotswoldian East Side abode. Warming near the fire was a school of brave dippers, including the hostess, an Alverno professor; eco-bu... more
Jan 8, 2014 12:24 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
From Cthulhu to Alien
Thestories of H.P. Lovecraft, the reclusive New England master of cosmic horror,have been the source for around two-dozen movies. In scanning the list, Irealize that most have slipped past me unseen, and those I did watch were.. more
Jul 3, 2013 3:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Polar Bear Plunge
In the city's boldest New Year's tradition, every year hundreds of weather-defying swimmers head to Bradford Beach for the Polar Bear Plunge. They'll be jumping into Lake Michigan at noon, but the organizers suggest you get there... more
Jan 1, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Polar Bear Plunge
In the city’s boldest New Year’s tradition, every year hundreds of weather-defying swimmers head to Bradford Beach for the Polar Bear Plunge. They’ll be jumping into Lake Michigan at noon, but the organizers suggest you get there more
Jan 1, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Marquette FINALLY beats Villanova
After losing four games in a row to Villanova by a total of four points, Marquette had their revenge today in the Big East tournament.The Golden Eagles were a preseason pick to finish 12th in the Big East. Now they're heading into the semi-final.. more
Mar 12, 2010 2:43 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Polar Bear Plunge
Of course, the bundled-up masses who take to the skies of Veterans Park seem downright sane compared to those who make the annual jump into Lake Michigan for the Polar Bear Plunge. As always, the dive begins at noon, though organizers sugge... more
Jan 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Polar Bear Plunge
…Of course, the people flying kites in the cold seem downright sane compared to the hundreds who head to Bradford Beach to take part in another odd New Year’s Day tradition, the annual Polar Be,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Betting on the Oscars
This year the uncertainty surrounding the Oscars is greater than the usual guesswork over which film will win Best Picture or who will be crowned Best Actor or Actress. It’s not entirely clear how the Oscars will play out on Feb. 24, given the li.. more
Jan 23, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Polar Bear Plunge
Of course, the people flying kites in the cold seem downright sane compared to the hundred Shepherd Express ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 9 Comments