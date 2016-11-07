The Polar Express
Free Staged Reading of Bengal Tiger
Nov 7, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Head and The Heart, AWOLNATION and a Mystery Band are Among This Year's FM 102.1 Big Snow Show Headliners
FM 102.1’s annual Big Snow Shows are usually some of the year’s most memorable alternative rock concerts. Yesterday the station announced this year’s lineup from the rooftop of the Rave at a concert that featured Catfish and the Bottlemen, and as .. more
Sep 15, 2016 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Weekend’s Holiday Festivities
Holiday events can never start too soon in Milwaukee and the Shepherd has put together a list offun activities going on Dec. 5-7. Stay tuned during the rest of December forupdates on the season’s happenings!Friday, Dec. 5ThinkstockHistoric .. more
Dec 3, 2014 8:45 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE 1 Comments
The Polar Express: The IMAX Experience
The Polar Express: The IMAX Experience will delight kids and adults this holiday season. The Polar Express ,Holiday Guide 2010 more
Dec 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
"The Last Airbender," a film based on Nickelodeon's popular animated series, is influenced by Asian philosophy. Their fantasy world is divided into four nations, one dedicated to water, one to earth, another to fire and another to air. Each... more
Nov 23, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Robin Hobb
Robin Hobb is the author of a number of fantasy works, including the best-selling “Farseer Trilogy” and the new Dragon Haven , the second work in the trilogy known as “The Rain Wild Chronicles.” Dragon Haven is an enth more
May 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee