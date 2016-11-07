RSS

The Polar Express

14666229_1795079310763207_4302450712127769366_n.jpg.jpe

Nov 7, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

heart heart.jpg.jpe

The Head and The Heart

FM 102.1’s annual Big Snow Shows are usually some of the year’s most memorable alternative rock concerts. Yesterday the station announced this year’s lineup from the rooftop of the Rave at a concert that featured Catfish and the Bottlemen, and as .. more

Sep 15, 2016 6:00 PM On Music

aroundmke_holidaymilwaukee.jpg.jpe

Holiday events can never start too soon in Milwaukee and the Shepherd has put together a list offun activities going on Dec. 5-7. Stay tuned during the rest of December forupdates on the season’s happenings!Friday, Dec. 5ThinkstockHistoric .. more

Dec 3, 2014 8:45 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

The Polar Express: The IMAX Experience will delight kids and adults this holiday season. The Polar Express ,Holiday Guide 2010 more

Dec 16, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage13119.jpe

"The Last Airbender," a film based on Nickelodeon's popular animated series, is influenced by Asian philosophy. Their fantasy world is divided into four nations, one dedicated to water, one to earth, another to fire and another to air. Each... more

Nov 23, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

blogimage11009.jpe

Robin Hobb is the author of a number of fantasy works, including the best-selling “Farseer Trilogy” and the new Dragon Haven , the second work in the trilogy known as “The Rain Wild Chronicles.” Dragon Haven is an enth more

May 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES