Polarization
It Is Time to Step Up and Do Something
This past week has been one of the saddest and most tragic weeks in recent years. First we had two African Americans shot and killed by police when they appeared to be posing absolutely no threat.,News Features more
Jul 12, 2016 3:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 15 Comments
The National Media Take Another Look at Scott Walker
Jun 19, 2014 4:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 4 Comments
Scott Walker’s Bubble
I had some mixedfeelings about the New Republic's article on the Wisconsin governor, Scott Walker's Toxic Racial Politics. Mostly because itmakes Wisconsin seem so horrible. The part about Walkerriding white privilege/cluelessness into offi.. more
Jun 17, 2014 4:06 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 4 Comments
Issue of the Week: White GOP Flight Led to Our Current Political Polarization
In a recent Journal Sentinel series, journalist Craig Gilbert has documented what we’ve all known intuitively: Southeastern Wisconsin is plagued by intense political polarization fed by highly more
May 22, 2014 12:31 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Wars Within Wars in Divided Wisconsin
Conventional wisdom says Democrats don’t have much chance for success in the statewide legislative elections in November. The great thing about conventional wisdom is it’s so often so more
May 14, 2014 4:23 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Gaida
The Syrian-born singer Gaida was immersed in the musical traditions of her homeland while growing up but found her voice only after moving to New York City. On Levantine Indulgence, she sings in the passionately expressive ululations of the... more
Apr 5, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine
One cast performs two one-act musicals in Skylight Opera Theatre’s production of A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine . The show opens as a celebration of classic Hollywood musicals, then gives way to a second act inspired by Anton more
Apr 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments